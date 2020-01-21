Rosemary Becchi Enters the District 11 Congressional Race

MORRIS COUNTY — Rosemary Becchi, the tax policy attorney and public advocate behind Jersey First, announced she will run for Congress in New Jersey’s 11th District.

Responding to calls from national, state and local Republican leaders, Rosemary will run to defeat Mikie Sherrill in the 11th District, helping Republicans field strong candidates throughout the state to oust Democrats who have put partisan impeachment ahead of New Jersey families.

“Mikie Sherrill has failed our families by standing with Nancy Pelosi’s partisan impeachment effort instead of fixing the problems that have made New Jersey simply unaffordable for average families, seniors and our young people — the future of our economy,” Rosemary said.

“Mikie Sherrill broke her promise to the people of New Jersey to be a moderate voice for them, and instead has voted with Nancy Pelosi 98% of the time, including votes to weaken our immigration laws and against our military and veterans,” Rosemary added.

Rosemary is running to protect senior citizens from being shortchanged by foolhardy efforts to expand Medicare to all and to protect the nation’s private sector jobs and businesses from misguided, economy-killing regulations proposed in radical plans to address climate change.

“Rosemary is a savvy, formidable candidate for Congress, the type of person I want to work with in the House of Representatives to make real changes for the people of New Jersey. She will defeat Mikie Sherrill in the 11th District and I will defeat Tom Malinowski in the 7th District to help our party take back the House and refocus Congress on the things that matter to New Jersey — keeping our economy strong, fixing our broken healthcare system and keeping our families secure,” said state Senate Republican Leader Tom Kean, Jr., the GOP candidate in the 7th District.

“The future is bright for Republicans in the state of New Jersey. I applaud Rosemary Becchi and her family for embracing the challenge of running for New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District. This news is welcome and exciting as Americans are hungry to change directions from partisanship to solutions,” said Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy.

“In 2020, Republicans can take back the House, and the more candidates who are fighting for results for their constituents like Rosemary we have running, the better,” McCarthy added.

Rosemary has more than 25 years experience in public policy and the law, and she has built a reputation as a leading tax policy advocate. She is widely known for founding and leading Jersey First, a non-profit organization with the mission to educate and advocate for policy solutions to lower taxes, reduce government spending and help put the Garden State’s economy back on track. Rosemary began championing for lower taxes on families with her work on writing the 529 College Savings Law to help families afford college.

While Rosemary has achieved a highly successful professional career, her family has always been her priority. Rosemary and her husband, Scott, are often found at their three daughters’ hockey games, dance practice, or preparing for her weekly Sunday dinners with her sister, brother, niece and nephews.

New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District is a suburban district in northern New Jersey. The district includes portions of Essex, Morris, Passaic , and Sussex Counties; it is centered in Morris County. The district is one of the 10 most affluent congressional districts in the United States.

Essex County: Bloomfield (part; also 10th), Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Essex Fells, Fairfield, Livingston, Montclair (part; also 10th), North Caldwell, Nutley, Roseland, Verona, West Caldwell, West Orange (part; also 10th).

Morris County: Boonton Town, Boonton Township, Butler, Chatham Borough, Chatham Township, Denville, East Hanover, Florham Park, Hanover, Harding, Jefferson Township, Kinnelon, Lincoln Park, Madison, Mendham Borough, Mendham Township, Montville, Morris Plains, Morris Township, Morristown Town, Mountain Lakes, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph Township, Riverdale, Rockaway Borough, Rockaway Township and Victory Gardens.

Passaic County: Bloomingdale, Little Falls, North Haledon, Pompton Lakes, Totowa, Wanaque, Wayne and Woodland Park.

Sussex County: Byram Township, Hopatcong, Ogdensburg, Sparta Township and Stanhope.

Comments

Comments