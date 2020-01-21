PARSIPPANY — On Sunday, January 26, eBorg Robotics will be hosting a free Robotics Workshop and community outreach, partnering with several FIRST teams who are graciously participating. The event will take place at the Parsippany-Troy Hills Public Library, 449 Halsey Road, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

All local FIRST Robotics teams are invited to the event to showcase their robot and related materials to inspire more students about STEM related fields. All middle and high school students who are interested in this event are welcome to attend. Parsippany Superintendent of Schools Dr. Barbara Sargent and our Mayor Michael Soriano will be our guests of honor in attendance.

eBorg Robotics participates in the FIRST Tech Challenge competition (FTC). The goal of FTC is to ensure students develop STEM skills by designing/building robots to solve annual challenges, raising funds, and spearheading community outreach events. The season progresses from meets and regional qualifiers to the State and World Championship. FIRST Robotics Competition teams are guided by principles of teamwork and gracious professionalism. This means that competing teams are always in cooperation and harmony, even during competitions. eBorg Robotics’ Team Lead, Neil Mathew says that “FTC provides a setting that deepens my understanding of pressing engineering issues and applications of technology, a truly incredible experience.”

In the April of 2018 and 2019, eBorg Robotics competed in the World Championship for the FIRST Tech Challenge competition. Only approximately 150 out of over 4,000 teams, selected through a rigorous process of qualifier, state, and regional competitions, were able to compete. Team Coach Amit Joglekar described the team saying, “What powers the human hands are not just one or two fingers, but it’s the synchronized effort of all the uniquely gifted yet diverse tactile members. I believe the same is true for the power behind our team.”

This season, eBorg Robotics has performed well both on the engineering and community aspects of the FIRST program. At the NJ Robo Tussle Qualifier, eBorg Robotics won the 1st place Inspire Award (awarded to the team that best embodies the values of FIRST) and served as the Finalist Alliance Captain (designated to the team that wins the robotics competition). Performing well at the regional qualifier has given the team an opportunity to compete at the NJ State Championships this March. eBorg Robotics also won the Think Award in the Pennsylvania State Qualifier and advanced to the PA State Championships.

eBorg Robotics’ Lead Technical Writer Tej Shah said, “Through various setbacks and challenges, we as a team have grown significantly, developing stronger technical and communication skills. Solving tough challenges that have long eluded us is what makes it all worth it in the end!”

To reach people both locally and globally, Social Media and Digital Graphics Leads Arnav Khanna and Anish Chidella have made significant strides in the marketing department. Arnav has worked on increasing social media presence while Anish has worked on developing material that represent the face of eBorg for the FIRST competitions and the eBorg Robotics team to share with the community. Khanna also works on technical presentations and raising funds from the community.

eBorg Robotics strives to inspire and encourage students to pursue STEM in our local and global communities. Throughout this season alone, eBorg Robotics was able to make great strides in spreading STEM, specifically to students that may not have many opportunities. Through various outreaches and events, the team has conducted sessions with underprivileged children and students on the autism spectrum with non-profit organizations like Greater Life Center and Autism Foundations. STEM Connect Lead, Mihir Vemuri says “Invoking the curiosity and potential of Autistic minds and instilling the self confidence in them to move a Robot is an extremely gratifying wonder.”

As part of the community aspect of FIRST, eBorg Robotics has sought to effect meaningful impact both locally and globally. This past summer, Marketing Manager Tesia Thomas conducted a two week long robotics workshop at an all girls home in rural Tanzania for girls coming from either physically/emotionally abusive or neglecting households. After developing a specialized curriculum, eBorg Robotics donated 2 EV3 kits to these girls. Tesia Thomas spoke of the continuous impact of this outreach saying “The girls I worked with in Tanzania were some of the most brilliant and innately interested students I have ever worked with. With the right exposure, they are now excelling and continuing to work with the kits which goes to show just how far one push can go!”

Also, internationally, Mihir Vemuri and Rahul Mehta inspired students in rural, Indian villages to pursue opportunities in STEM. Vemuri and Chidella also facilitating team discussions with International Engineers to build useful devices for underprivileged and pay it forward.e inspiring more children in their local and global communities to learn about Robotics and pursue careers in STEM. The upcoming FIRST Robotics Workshop and STEM Career day on Sunday, January 26 is a step towards that goal. eBorg hopes that the community is inspired to attend and learn from our outreach on January 26.

FLL Mentoring Lead Rahul Mehta facilitated the growth of FLL teams locally. His advice and dedication was helpful in leading the Jagarnauts, an FLL team, to the State Championships.

More recently, on January 3, the eBorg Robotics team conducted a workshop with several students to promote awareness of increasing accessibility of STEM career paths for women. The event was a success and all of the students had fun participating in engineering design activities that are instrumental in engineering tasks: teamwork, ingenuity, and collaboration.

Software Testing Lead Emily Liew said, “Seeing the gears in their minds turning and their flames of curiosity sparking is truly an unforgettable experience and opportunity that was gratifying. Connecting with the students and children in our communities and giving back allows me to believe that we are truly making an impact in their lives and leaving the world a little bit brighter than it was before.”

The team’s hope to continue inspiring more children in their local and global communities to learn about Robotics and pursue careers in STEM. The upcoming FIRST Robotics Workshop and STEM Career day on Sunday, January 26th is a step towards that goal. eBorg hopes that the community is inspired to attend and learn from our outreach on Jan 26.

Comments

Comments