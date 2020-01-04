Heather Darling Takes Oath of Office for Morris County Surrogate

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling was sworn into office by Superior Court Assignment Judge Stuart Minkowitz on Friday, January 3 at the Board of Freeholders’ 2020 Annual Meeting, held in Morristown.

The incumbent, John Pecoraro retired after 25 years in office. Darling, a Roxbury resident and attorney, ran for freeholder in 2017 when Hank Lyon gave up his seat to seek the Republican nomination for State Assembly in the 26th district.

Darling says that Pecoraro’s retirement “offers an opportunity for me to bring new ideas and make significant changes for the benefit of seniors and special needs citizens in Morris County.”

A surrogate is a judicial officer, elected by the people, having jurisdiction over the probate of wills, the administration of estates, and more.

Surrogate Heather Darling was first elected to serve the residents of Morris County in 2019. Each term of office is five years. The full title of the office is “Judge of the Surrogate Court.”

The function of the Judge of the Morris County Surrogate Court includes:

administering wills, estates, guardianships, and trusts for Morris County residents

serving as clerk of the Superior Court

assisting activities ranging from adoptions to incompetency matters

managing the Minors’ Intermingled Trust Fund and holding, as custodian, approximately $25 million in that fund for Morris County minors

Morris County Surrogate Court is located at 10 Court Street, Fifth Floor, Morristown. For more information call (973) 285-6500.

