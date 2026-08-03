Letter to the Editor: The Political Ghost Ship of Parsippany

Dear Editor:

Political committees are made of the people elected to them. It is where ideas are exchanged, and like-minded neighbors sit down to solve problems for the common good.

Unfortunately, in Parsippany, the local Republican Committee leadership has abandoned that concept entirely. What was once a lively and engaged organization with a clear charter has devolved into an unresponsive “ghost ship”. At best, it is a little club run by a small circle of friends under the guise of a political party.

While our township faces critical decisions on municipal budgeting, economic development, and commercial development, our local Republican committee sits in total slumber. While members demand transparency, emails sent to committee leadership go completely ignored. When local Republican leadership retreats into silence, it should be brought to light.

As an independent business owner and Republican committee member, I expect accountability and responsiveness as a bare minimum standard. Small business owners in our community don’t get the luxury of ignoring emails, dodging questions, or sleeping through operational responsibilities. We face the daily reality of rising costs, regulatory hurdles, and economic shifts. We need political leadership that understands these real-world pressures, not passive title-holders who treat political positions as personal trophies.

When major shifts happen in our town, from changes on municipal advisory boards to debates on commercial development, the Republican committee should be leading conversations, engaging voters, and demanding transparency. Instead, there is radio silence from leadership which proves to be as impotent to act as it is barren of meaningful purpose.

A political party cannot operate as an exclusive social club that reemerges only when it wants something from voters on Election Day. If committee leadership refuses to communicate with its own members, respond to public inquiries, or provide active stewardship for the conservative principles it claims to represent, it forfeits its right to lead.

We do not need partisan theater, personal grudges, or backroom score-settling. We need functional, transparent representation that respects Parsippany residents.

To the current leadership of the Parsippany Republican Committee: It is time to wake up, open the doors, and start answering to your members. Otherwise, it is far past time for you to step aside so a new generation of active, accountable leaders can restore purpose to the organization.

Respectfully submitted,

Erick Zimmermann

Parsippany Republican Committee