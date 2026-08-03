SafetyFirst Systems Data Breach Investigation Launched After Cybersecurity Incident

PARSIPPANY — SafetyFirst Systems, a company headquartered at 1055 Parsippany Boulevard that provides driver and fleet safety services, is notifying affected individuals after a cybersecurity incident earlier this year, while at least three national law firms have announced they are investigating potential class action claims related to the breach.

SafetyFirst Systems discovered suspicious activity on its computer network during a routine log review on or about January 19. An investigation determined that an unauthorized third party had accessed a limited portion of the company’s network between January 16 and January 19.

According to Edelson Lechtzin LLP, one of the firms investigating the incident, the breach may have compromised personal information such as names and other personal identification information. The firm said individuals who received a notification letter from SafetyFirst Systems could face an increased risk of identity theft or fraud.

SafetyFirst Systems said it took immediate steps to secure its systems, notified federal law enforcement and brought in third-party forensic specialists to investigate. The company mailed notification letters to affected individuals and posted a notice on its website.

Founded in 1998 and based in Parsippany, SafetyFirst Systems monitors more than 220,000 vehicles for more than 3,800 organizations, offering driver monitoring, telematics, motor vehicle record checks, online training and compliance management services.

Law firms including Edelson Lechtzin LLP, Murphy Law Firm and Shamis & Gentile P.A. have said they are offering free case evaluations to individuals whose information may have been exposed. The firms are advising affected individuals to review financial account statements and credit reports for suspicious activity, preserve any letters or emails related to the incident, and consider fraud alerts or credit monitoring services.