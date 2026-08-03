American Red Cross Declares National Blood Shortage, Urges Donations

MORRIS COUNTY — The American Red Cross has declared only the second national blood supply crisis in its history after blood donations fell to a four-year summer low. Hospitals across the country are facing critically low blood supplies, particularly Type O blood, increasing the risk of delays for patients who rely on lifesaving transfusions following accidents, surgeries, cancer treatments, and other medical emergencies.

Healthy, eligible residents are encouraged to consider giving blood. A single donation can help save multiple lives and ensure hospitals have the resources they need when emergencies arise.

To find a blood drive or donation center, residents can visit the American Red Cross Blood Donation Locator or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule an appointment.