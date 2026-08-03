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American Red Cross Declares National Blood Shortage, Urges Donations

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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MORRIS COUNTY — The American Red Cross has declared only the second national blood supply crisis in its history after blood donations fell to a four-year summer low. Hospitals across the country are facing critically low blood supplies, particularly Type O blood, increasing the risk of delays for patients who rely on lifesaving transfusions following accidents, surgeries, cancer treatments, and other medical emergencies.

Healthy, eligible residents are encouraged to consider giving blood. A single donation can help save multiple lives and ensure hospitals have the resources they need when emergencies arise.

To find a blood drive or donation center, residents can visit the American Red Cross Blood Donation Locator or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule an appointment.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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