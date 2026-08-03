Pennacchio: New Jersey Should Cooperate with Feds to Clean Voter Rolls

TRENTON — Senator Joe Pennacchio (R-Morris, Passaic) called on Governor Mikie Sherrill to fully cooperate with federal authorities investigating New Jersey’s noncitizen voter registration issue and to support legislative efforts to hold those responsible accountable.

On a recent episode of “Ask Governor Sherrill,” the governor dismissed calls for a bipartisan select committee with subpoena power as a witch hunt and again described the issue as a software error. IDEMIA, the vendor responsible for the Motor Vehicle Commission’s software, has said the automatic voter registration of noncitizens was a setting approved by New Jersey officials.

“This is a stunning revelation from IDEMIA that demands accountability from Murphy administration officials. The Governor stated this situation requires answers, but those answers will not come from wasting taxpayer dollars, dismissing legitimate questions from lawmakers as a witch hunt, or obsessing over the President. New Jerseyans deserve to know the full scope of this administrative malpractice. Is the state-led investigation examining only the so-called software error or is it looking into broader concerns raised by IDEMIA, the 75,000 or more noncitizens reportedly summoned for jury duty every year, and the significant discrepancy between the state’s 6,600 figure and the Department of Homeland Security’s estimate of 35,000 noncitizens on our voter rolls? That is why I called on the U.S. Attorney to expand its investigation and ensure every possible avenue is being pursued. Taxpayers deserve an investigation that follows the facts wherever they lead, not one limited by partisan convenience,” said Senator Pennacchio.

Last week, Pennacchio called on Assistant U.S. Attorney Harmeet Dhillon to expand the investigation after reports that 75,000 noncitizens are summoned for jury duty each year in New Jersey.

During the episode, Sherrill dismissed the jury duty concerns, as reported by Insider NJ, noting that various state databases are used to compile the state’s jury pool.

“The Governor offered to ‘educate’ me, but the facts already did. Here’s a refresher: the Administrative Office of the Courts confirmed that jury lists are compiled using records from the Division of Elections, MVC, and the Division of Taxation. The simple fact is that the same state systems contributed to multiple government functions, and this scandal proves those systems deserve scrutiny. Instead of lecturing lawmakers, the Governor should focus on providing answers,” Pennacchio said.