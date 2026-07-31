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Parsippany Library to Host Week of Financial Literacy Workshops for Kids

Janvi Singh
By Janvi Singh
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PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Library will host a week of financial literacy workshops from August 10 to August 14, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day, led by high school students Janvi Singh and Arya Malaviya.

The free five-day workshop series introduces students in grades four through eight to investing, financial literacy, marketing, branding, and public speaking, with each day featuring a different topic. Participants will build practical financial skills, learn how businesses attract customers, develop an elevator pitch, and apply their knowledge through interactive activities and projects.

Day 1: Introduction to Investing

Learn about the basics of investing, including why people invest, different types of investments, and how money can grow over time.

Day 2: Financial Management

Understand more about the core topics of financial management, including budgeting, saving, responsible spending, and setting financial goals.

Day 3: Marketing and Branding

Discover how successful businesses attract customers and learn more about the fundamentals of marketing and branding, including how companies create logos and connect with their target audience.

Day 4: Elevator Pitches

Students will get the opportunity to create and deliver a compelling elevator pitch by presenting a business or product idea in a clear and confident manner.

Day 5: Play-Dough Entrepreneur Workshop

In the last workshop of the week, students can apply the concepts they have learned throughout the financial literacy series by developing a product idea, creating a brand, and presenting their creations to the group.

Registration is required to participate and can be completed on the Parsippany Library website. Questions can be directed to [email protected].

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