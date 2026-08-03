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Parsippany Summer Concert Series Lineup

Sky City Social
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — Summer nights and live music are back at Veterans Memorial Park, 1839 Route 46, as the Township of Parsippany continues its Summer Concert Series under Mayor Pulkit Desai.

Families are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets for an evening of live music, food trucks, games, amusements, and family-friendly fun. Each event starts at 6:00 p.m., with bands taking the stage at 7:30 p.m.

The concert lineup is as follows:

August 6 — Sky City Social

Sky City Social is a New Jersey cover band that reimagines familiar songs, inspired by arena concerts and award show performances.

August 13 — Super 70’s Rock Show, featuring Super Trans Am

Super 70’s Rock Show featuring Super Trans Am recreates arena rock anthems from the Eagles, Queen and Boston with elaborate audiovisual production.

August 20 — Embers The Band

Embers The Band is a New Jersey cover band fronted by vocalist Amber Bialoglow, performing high-energy sets across the East Coast.

August 27 — Band of Make Believe

Band of Make Believe is a New Jersey cover band fronted by male and female vocalists, covering hits from Bon Jovi to Bruno Mars.

Pets are not permitted. In case of bad weather, an alternate location or date will be provided.

The concert series is made possible in part by sponsor Provident Bank.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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