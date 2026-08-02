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Book Signing Event to Celebrate “Cosmo the Black Cat” at Lazy Caffe

Kellei Cosby
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — A book signing event will celebrate the release of “Cosmo the Black Cat,” part of the Stardust and Friends series, on Sunday, August 30, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., at Lazy Caffe, 84B North Beverwyck Road in the Lake Hiawatha section of the township.

The event will give families the chance to meet author Kellei Cosby and celebrate a heartwarming story about kindness, looking beyond appearances, and the magic of unity. Attendees will be able to get a personally signed copy of the book, and additional copies will be available for purchase. The event is intended to be fun for kids, families, and book lovers.

Cosby is an actor and writer with more than ten years of experience creating and collaborating on screenplays, stage play scripts, poetry and spoken word, short stories, and multimedia projects, and has now moved into writing children’s stories.

Those interested in following Stardust and Friends on Instagram can Click Here.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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