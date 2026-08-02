Book Signing Event to Celebrate “Cosmo the Black Cat” at Lazy Caffe

PARSIPPANY — A book signing event will celebrate the release of “Cosmo the Black Cat,” part of the Stardust and Friends series, on Sunday, August 30, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., at Lazy Caffe, 84B North Beverwyck Road in the Lake Hiawatha section of the township.

The event will give families the chance to meet author Kellei Cosby and celebrate a heartwarming story about kindness, looking beyond appearances, and the magic of unity. Attendees will be able to get a personally signed copy of the book, and additional copies will be available for purchase. The event is intended to be fun for kids, families, and book lovers.

Cosby is an actor and writer with more than ten years of experience creating and collaborating on screenplays, stage play scripts, poetry and spoken word, short stories, and multimedia projects, and has now moved into writing children’s stories.

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