Sherrill Administration Releases $165 Million in Fiscal Year 2027 County Aid

TRENTON — The Sherrill Administration released $165 million in Fiscal Year 2027 County Aid to fund infrastructure improvements on the local level. The program is funded through the New Jersey Transportation Trust Fund.

“Every New Jerseyan deserves safe roads, reliable bridges, and modern infrastructure. This investment gives counties the resources they need to repair the transportation networks that families, commuters, and businesses rely on every day. We are partnering with county leaders to deliver reliable travel, support economic growth, and keep New Jersey moving forward,” said Governor Mikie Sherrill.

“Governor Sherrill and the New Jersey Department of Transportation are committed to ensuring New Jersey’s entire transportation network is safe, reliable, and modern, whether you are on a state highway or on county or municipal roads and bridges. County Aid provides millions of dollars to ensure our local infrastructure is maintained in a state of good repair without burdening local taxes,” said New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner Priya Jain.

The state’s twenty-one counties, including Morris County, will share the total $165 million through the County Aid program, which helps maintain roads and bridges under county jurisdiction for the thousands of motorists who count on them each day.

County Aid was increased by $15 million in Fiscal Year 2027. On March 26, 2024, legislation was signed to renew the state’s Transportation Trust Fund for five more years. With that renewal, funding for Local Aid programs to counties and municipalities will increase by $15 million for the County Aid program this fiscal year.

County Aid funds are apportioned based on population and road mileage in each county, and each county selects the projects that receive funding. Counties are required to submit eligible projects, identified in the county’s annual Transportation Program, to the New Jersey Department of Transportation for approval prior to December 1. State law requires counties be informed of their allotments for the current fiscal year by July 31 to help them better plan future projects.

Morris County’s specific allotment was not broken out in the state’s release. A full county-by-county list is available from the New Jersey Department of Transportation.