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Patrolman William Stone Honored with Walkout Ceremony After 20 Years of Service

Parsippany Police Chief Richard Pantina, Patrolman William Stone, and Mayor Pulkit Desai outside police headquarters during Stone's walkout ceremony, celebrating his retirement after more than 20 years of service. During his career, Stone (badge number 432) earned a Life Saving Medal, two Unit Commendations, and an Achievement Award from the Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance Squad, and served as an Alcotest Operator, Field Training Officer, Communications Desk Certified Officer, and Crisis Intervention Team Officer.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — Mayor Pulkit Desai and the Parsippany Police Department held a walkout ceremony to honor Patrolman William Stone, badge number 432, who has retired after more than 20 years of service in law enforcement.

During his career, Patrolman Stone received a Life Saving Medal, two Unit Commendations and an Achievement Award from the Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance Squad. He served as an Alcotest Operator, Field Training Officer, Communications Desk Certified Officer and Crisis Intervention Team Officer.

Congratulations to Patrolman Stone on his retirement and best wishes for what comes next.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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