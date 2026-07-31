Patrolman William Stone Honored with Walkout Ceremony After 20 Years of Service

PARSIPPANY — Mayor Pulkit Desai and the Parsippany Police Department held a walkout ceremony to honor Patrolman William Stone, badge number 432, who has retired after more than 20 years of service in law enforcement.

During his career, Patrolman Stone received a Life Saving Medal, two Unit Commendations and an Achievement Award from the Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance Squad. He served as an Alcotest Operator, Field Training Officer, Communications Desk Certified Officer and Crisis Intervention Team Officer.

Congratulations to Patrolman Stone on his retirement and best wishes for what comes next.