Morris County Sheriff’s Office Warns Public of Jury Duty Warrant Scam

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about an ongoing telephone scam in which criminals falsely claim that victims have an active warrant for their arrest after allegedly failing to appear for jury duty.

The scammers are using sophisticated phone number spoofing technology that causes the caller ID to display the Sheriff’s Office’s legitimate telephone number, (973) 285-6610. While the call may appear to be from the Sheriff’s Office, it is not.

During these calls, the scammers typically identify themselves as law enforcement officials and advise the victim that a warrant has been issued for their arrest. They often pressure the victim to remain on the phone and discourage them from contacting family members, attorneys, or law enforcement in an effort to prevent the victim from verifying the information.

In order to make the scam appear legitimate, the callers may send victims fraudulent documents, including fake arrest warrants and supplemental paperwork bearing official-looking seals, signatures, or court information.

The Sheriff’s Office wants the public to know:

Law enforcement agencies will never demand payment to avoid arrest or resolve a warrant.

The Sheriff’s Office will never instruct anyone to transfer money through Bitcoin kiosks, gift cards, wire transfers, or other unconventional payment methods.

Caller ID can be manipulated and should not be relied upon as proof that a call is legitimate.

Legitimate court matters and warrants are handled through established legal procedures, not by demanding immediate payment over the telephone.

Residents who receive one of these calls should hang up immediately. They should not provide personal information, banking information, or send money. Anyone uncertain whether a call is legitimate should contact the Morris County Sheriff’s Office directly using a trusted telephone number obtained from an official source, not the number displayed on caller ID.

Anyone who believes they have been targeted by this scam or has suffered a financial loss is encouraged to report the incident to the Morris County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office encourages residents to share this information with family members, friends, and neighbors, particularly older adults, who are frequently targeted by these types of scams. Public awareness remains one of the most effective tools in preventing fraud.

Anyone with questions can contact Sergeant Casey Slinger, Public Information, at (973) 987-4288 or [email protected].