Sunday, August 2, 2026
HomeLocal NewsGirl Scouts of Northern New Jersey to Host Parsippany Recruitment Event
Local News

Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey to Host Parsippany Recruitment Event

File Photo
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
1344

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey will host a recruitment event to introduce families to Parsippany Girl Scouts on August 19, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the Parsippany Main Library on Halsey Road.

As a Girl Scout, participants explore new adventures, build skills, grow with friends, and gain confidence that lasts a lifetime, according to the organization.

Those interested in joining can Click Here, scroll to “Be a Girl Scout” and click “Find a Troop,” enter a zip code, and select the membership year running from October 2026 to September 2027 before searching for and selecting the Parsippany Member Recruitment Campaign to create an account. Financial assistance is available for Girl Scout membership fees, uniform supplies, program activities, and summer camp.

Families with questions can contact Service Unit Manager Jenna Salkowitz at [email protected], or Membership Manager Catherine Parrillo at [email protected] or (862) 294-2354.

spot_img
Previous article
Morris County Sheriff’s Office Warns Public of Jury Duty Warrant Scam
Next article
Parsippany Council to Meet August 4
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
Click here forspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »
MORE STORIES

Book Signing Event to Celebrate “Cosmo the Black Cat” at Lazy...

Parsippany Council to Meet August 4

Morris County Sheriff’s Office Warns Public of Jury Duty Warrant Scam

Patrolman William Stone Honored with Walkout Ceremony After 20 Years of...

Parsippany Library to Host Week of Financial Literacy Workshops for Kids

Bierman Autism Centers to Hold Touch-a-Truck and Grand Opening Celebration in...