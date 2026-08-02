Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey to Host Parsippany Recruitment Event

PARSIPPANY — Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey will host a recruitment event to introduce families to Parsippany Girl Scouts on August 19, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the Parsippany Main Library on Halsey Road.

As a Girl Scout, participants explore new adventures, build skills, grow with friends, and gain confidence that lasts a lifetime, according to the organization.

Those interested in joining can Click Here, scroll to “Be a Girl Scout” and click “Find a Troop,” enter a zip code, and select the membership year running from October 2026 to September 2027 before searching for and selecting the Parsippany Member Recruitment Campaign to create an account. Financial assistance is available for Girl Scout membership fees, uniform supplies, program activities, and summer camp.

Families with questions can contact Service Unit Manager Jenna Salkowitz at [email protected], or Membership Manager Catherine Parrillo at [email protected] or (862) 294-2354.