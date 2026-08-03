New Jersey Announces Statewide Housing Resources to Prevent Veteran Homelessness

TRENTON — Governor Mikie Sherrill announced that New Jersey has established a statewide system intended to ensure veterans experiencing a housing crisis can quickly access stable housing and support services.

The milestone was reached through the Bringing Veterans Home initiative, a coordinated effort involving the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs, the Department of Veterans Affairs, federal agencies and veterans service organizations.

State officials said the initiative has created enough permanent housing capacity for veterans to enter stable housing faster than new homelessness cases occur. The program is designed to make veteran homelessness rare, brief and non-recurring across New Jersey.

“No veteran in our state should endure the hardship of homelessness,” Sherrill said. “We are proud that New Jersey is a leader in ending veteran homelessness, and we stand ready to serve as a model for other states on this critical issue.”

Bringing Veterans Home launched in November 2024 with more than $30 million in state and federal funding committed over two years. Since its launch, the state has helped permanently house more than 2,500 veterans, including eligible members of active-duty and reserve components.

Six regional coordination hubs have also been established across New Jersey to improve access to housing assistance and standardize services for veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness. Each hub is managed by a social service organization specializing in homelessness intervention.

Available resources include Veterans Affairs Supported Housing vouchers, State Rental Assistance Program vouchers, HOME program assistance, Supportive Services for Veterans and Families, rapid rehousing, street outreach and emergency shelter.

“If a New Jersey veteran experiences a housing crisis, Bringing Veterans Home is the backstop preventing full-scale homelessness,” Department of Community Affairs Commissioner Jacquelyn A. Suárez said. “Our work is more than housing placement. It is about long-term stability.”

Veterans can refer themselves to the program through its online form, by contacting NJ Vet2Vet or NJ 211, by visiting an affiliated housing provider or by speaking with a Bringing Veterans Home street outreach team. Community partners and existing service providers may also submit referrals.

The program requires veterans to be contacted within 24 hours of a referral and establishes a goal of securing stable housing within 30 days of the initial contact. Staff members assess each veteran’s housing needs, identify potential barriers and develop an individualized placement plan.

Property owners interested in participating in the initiative may contact the Department of Community Affairs at (609) 376-0811. Additional information and referral resources are available at bvh.dca.nj.gov.