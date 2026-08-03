Meet Winger, a Puppy Looking for a Loving Home Through WISE

PARSIPPANY — Winger is a female puppy, a mix of Yorkshire Terrier, Chihuahua and Shih Tzu, born April 27, and available for adoption through WISE.

WISE is entirely volunteer-run, and all donations made to the rescue go directly back to the animals in its care. By partnering with veterinary practices that support its work, WISE is able to save animals’ lives and restore them to health. While some animals need only standard care, others require more extensive veterinary or behavioral care.

Regardless of which dog someone applies for, WISE asks adopters to support the program with a minimum donation of $850. The donation may or may not be directly applied to the care of the dog being adopted, but instead goes toward supporting all of the dogs in the rescue.

Winger would thrive in a loving and patient home ready to provide guidance, structure, and plenty of affection. As a young puppy, she is still learning about the world and will benefit from a family committed to continued training, socialization, and a consistent routine. A home where someone is available to help with potty training, basic manners, and confidence-building would be ideal. She would do well with individuals, couples, or families excited to include a new companion in their daily activities.

Winger is described as playful and cuddly, with a fun, outgoing personality and a habit of making new friends wherever she goes. When she isn’t playing and exploring, she is happiest curled up next to her people for a nap. She is said to do well with kids, dogs and cats.

Like all puppies, Winger is still learning and making progress every day. She is working on house training, crate training, and basic puppy manners, and is fully pee pad trained while working on outdoor training as well. With consistency, patience, and positive reinforcement, she is expected to continue building confidence and developing good habits.

Some large-scale breeding programs occasionally have dogs and puppies they are unable to place due to medical needs, birth defects, appearance differences, or simply a lack of demand. WISE partners with groups working to give these dogs a second chance rather than an uncertain future, and is committed to rescuing and caring for dogs of all kinds, whether healthy, medically fragile, senior, or in need of special care.

Those interested in adopting Winger can visit WiseAnimalRescue.org to fill out an adoption application.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus magazine, August 2026. Click here to read magazine.