Katherine Blair Named to FDU Florham Dean’s List

PARSIPPANY — Katherine Blair of Parsippany has been named to the Dean’s List at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus, located in Madison, for the Spring 2026 semester.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must carry a grade point average of 3.2 or better out of a possible 4.0 and be enrolled in a minimum of twelve letter-graded hours, or four courses.

Fairleigh Dickinson University is a globally recognized private institution of higher education committed to academic excellence, innovation and professional preparation. With campuses in New Jersey and beyond, FDU offers a wide array of programs that prepare students to excel in their fields while making meaningful contributions to society.

In 2023, the university created FDU Health to combine and expand its health science and health-related programs and to nurture new initiatives in the classroom, throughout its campuses, and in the community to support health and wellness. FDU HealthPath Forward was later unveiled to foster partnerships, innovation and collaboration to improve healthcare delivery and to build models of health and well-being on campus and beyond. More information is available at FDU.edu.