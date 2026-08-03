Monday, August 3, 2026
HomeSchool NewsKatherine Blair Named to FDU Florham Dean's List
School News

Katherine Blair Named to FDU Florham Dean’s List

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
2408

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Katherine Blair of Parsippany has been named to the Dean’s List at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus, located in Madison, for the Spring 2026 semester.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must carry a grade point average of 3.2 or better out of a possible 4.0 and be enrolled in a minimum of twelve letter-graded hours, or four courses.

Fairleigh Dickinson University is a globally recognized private institution of higher education committed to academic excellence, innovation and professional preparation. With campuses in New Jersey and beyond, FDU offers a wide array of programs that prepare students to excel in their fields while making meaningful contributions to society.

In 2023, the university created FDU Health to combine and expand its health science and health-related programs and to nurture new initiatives in the classroom, throughout its campuses, and in the community to support health and wellness. FDU HealthPath Forward was later unveiled to foster partnerships, innovation and collaboration to improve healthcare delivery and to build models of health and well-being on campus and beyond. More information is available at FDU.edu.

spot_img
Previous article
Meet Winger, a Puppy Looking for a Loving Home Through WISE
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
Click here forspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »
MORE STORIES

Meet Winger, a Puppy Looking for a Loving Home Through WISE

American Red Cross Declares National Blood Shortage, Urges Donations

Pennacchio: New Jersey Should Cooperate with Feds to Clean Voter Rolls

Sherrill Administration Releases $165 Million in Fiscal Year 2027 County Aid

Parsippany Summer Concert Series Lineup

Book Signing Event to Celebrate “Cosmo the Black Cat” at Lazy...