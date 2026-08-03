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Letter to the Editor: Lake Parsippany Can’t Vote. We Can.

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Dear Editor:

As Lake Parsippany residents prepare for the upcoming LPPOA (Lake Parsippany Property Owners Association) board elections this September, we face an important question: what will it take to preserve and restore the lake?

Today, thousands of households contribute approximately $450 annually to the LPPOA, yet our shallow, man-made lake remains trapped in a cycle of environmental decline. Surface chemical treatments are temporary fixes that do little to address decades of nutrient-rich sediment accumulating on the lake bottom. Despite the revenue generated from mandatory memberships, there is still no comprehensive lake-wide aeration system, no visible long-term dredging strategy, and no transparent roadmap for restoring the lake’s health.

Perhaps the greatest threat to Lake Parsippany is not algae, pollution, or sediment buildup, but a governance model that gives equal control to those who cherish the lake and those who view it as a burden. The result is leadership that too often focuses on short-term management rather than long-term stewardship.

It is time to seriously consider a tiered membership structure, like those used by other lake communities. Full lake members, those who actively use the lake, would contribute at a higher cost and retain voting rights on lake management issues. Residents seeking only basic community benefits, for example, access to grounds, would pay a lower fee but would not determine policies governing the lake itself. 

Communities throughout the area have demonstrated that when recreational assets are properly maintained, residents enthusiastically support them. The Glacier Hills Community Pool offers a local example. The pool expanded its membership options and maintained a structure in which voting rights are tied to full membership. The result has been renewed interest, growing participation, and stronger community support. Lake Parsippany should consider similar approaches to ensure that those who actively swim, fish, boat, and invest in the lake have a meaningful voice in its stewardship. All residents would benefit from knowing that critical decisions affecting the lake’s long-term health are being guided by those most committed to its preservation.

This September, members have a choice. The President that is elected will determine whether future generations inherit a thriving Lake Parsippany or know it only through photographs, memories, and stories of what once existed here.

Let’s keep the “Lake” in Lake Parsippany.

Bridget Cazzetto

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Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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