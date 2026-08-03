Letter to the Editor: Lake Parsippany Can’t Vote. We Can.

Dear Editor:

As Lake Parsippany residents prepare for the upcoming LPPOA (Lake Parsippany Property Owners Association) board elections this September, we face an important question: what will it take to preserve and restore the lake?

Today, thousands of households contribute approximately $450 annually to the LPPOA, yet our shallow, man-made lake remains trapped in a cycle of environmental decline. Surface chemical treatments are temporary fixes that do little to address decades of nutrient-rich sediment accumulating on the lake bottom. Despite the revenue generated from mandatory memberships, there is still no comprehensive lake-wide aeration system, no visible long-term dredging strategy, and no transparent roadmap for restoring the lake’s health.

Perhaps the greatest threat to Lake Parsippany is not algae, pollution, or sediment buildup, but a governance model that gives equal control to those who cherish the lake and those who view it as a burden. The result is leadership that too often focuses on short-term management rather than long-term stewardship.

It is time to seriously consider a tiered membership structure, like those used by other lake communities. Full lake members, those who actively use the lake, would contribute at a higher cost and retain voting rights on lake management issues. Residents seeking only basic community benefits, for example, access to grounds, would pay a lower fee but would not determine policies governing the lake itself.

Communities throughout the area have demonstrated that when recreational assets are properly maintained, residents enthusiastically support them. The Glacier Hills Community Pool offers a local example. The pool expanded its membership options and maintained a structure in which voting rights are tied to full membership. The result has been renewed interest, growing participation, and stronger community support. Lake Parsippany should consider similar approaches to ensure that those who actively swim, fish, boat, and invest in the lake have a meaningful voice in its stewardship. All residents would benefit from knowing that critical decisions affecting the lake’s long-term health are being guided by those most committed to its preservation.

This September, members have a choice. The President that is elected will determine whether future generations inherit a thriving Lake Parsippany or know it only through photographs, memories, and stories of what once existed here.

Let’s keep the “Lake” in Lake Parsippany.

Bridget Cazzetto