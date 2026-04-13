Community Support ‘Ramps Up’ Safety for Residents with Special Needs

MORRIS COUNTY — Rose House, a nonprofit organization that creates affordable, permanent housing for adults with developmental disabilities throughout Morris County, recently received a generous gift from Thrift Barns of Morris County, Denville. For the second consecutive year, the organization donated $5,000 to support Rose House residents with special needs.

The gift will help fund the construction of a new wheelchair ramp at Rose House’s Diane Bloom Group Home in Budd Lake, New Jersey. The ramp is expected to be built later this year by volunteers from Morris Habitat for Humanity, with Rose House covering the cost of supplies.

“We are truly grateful to have members of our community who care so much for their neighbors with special needs,” said Rose House CEO Tom Mitchell. “Once completed, the ramp will help ensure the safety of our residents in the event of an emergency, thanks to the kindness of organizations like Thrift Barns of Morris County.”

Rose House also received generous funding from The Hyde & Watson Foundation and the Mariner Foundation for the wheelchair ramp project.

Thrift Barns of Morris County, which includes Book Barn and Bargain Barn, is a 100 percent volunteer-run organization. All proceeds from donations and sales benefit local charities. For more information click here.

Rose House, a non-profit organization headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey, creates forever homes that make dreams come true for those with special needs throughout Morris County. It offers customized, self-directed programs to meet every need. The organization’s vision is a future inclusive community, where everyone has a loving home. For more information click here.