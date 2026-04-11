Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Meeting – April 7, 2026

PARSIPPANY — A proposed increase in local taxes drew significant public attention at the April 7 Township Council meeting, with many residents urging officials to reconsider the scope and timing of the plan.

The current budget proposal calls for a municipal tax increase of nearly 9.5%. When combined with an anticipated school tax rise of more than 6%, residents could see their overall tax bills climb by as much as 15%.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, speakers raised concerns about affordability and long-term financial planning. Several residents said the proposed increase would place added strain on families already dealing with rising living costs.

One resident encouraged township officials to take a more cautious approach, recommending a review of staffing levels and discretionary spending before finalizing the budget. Others suggested spreading any necessary increases over multiple years to lessen the immediate impact.

The township’s use of Payment In Lieu Of Taxes (PILOT) agreements also came under scrutiny. Residents questioned whether these agreements are delivering the expected financial benefits, pointing to a local development expected to generate roughly $300,000 in PILOT revenue—an amount some said falls short of prior expectations and past tax contributions.

Concerns were also raised about the township’s overall financial picture, including existing debt and reliance on alternative funding strategies in prior years.

While some acknowledged that budget increases may be unavoidable, many called for greater transparency and a clearer long-term strategy to manage costs and protect taxpayers.

Township officials indicated that the budget process is ongoing and emphasized that additional opportunities for public input will be provided. A dedicated budget session is scheduled for April 14, where residents will be able to ask questions and engage further on the proposal.

Mayor Pulkit Desai addressed the issue during the meeting, citing a range of contributing factors including inflation, increased operating costs, and external economic pressures. He also noted that the township is evaluating how financial tools, including PILOT agreements, are used moving forward.

The proposed budget remains under review as discussions continue on Tuesday, April 14.