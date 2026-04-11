Saturday, April 11, 2026
HomeLocal NewsVideo: Parsippany-Troy Hills Zoning Board of Adjustment Meeting - April 8, 2026
Local NewsVideos

Video: Parsippany-Troy Hills Zoning Board of Adjustment Meeting – April 8, 2026

Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Adjustment
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
2563

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Adjustment held a special meeting on Wednesday, April 8, reviewing a series of residential and commercial variance applications.

Among the key items was an application at 13 North Beverwyck Road seeking a “D” variance to convert the lower level of a mixed-use building into two apartments. Additional applications included requests for home additions, driveway expansions, fence installations, and the legalization of existing structures across various properties.

The Board also reviewed a proposal for an adult daycare use on Route 10, along with several other “C” variance requests related to residential improvements throughout the township.

Several applications were carried over from previous meetings as the Board continues its review process

Click here to download the agenda.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Video: Parsippany-Troy Hills Planning Board Meeting – April 6, 2026
Next article
Parsippany Data Scientist Earns Global Recognition in Artificial Intelligence
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
Click here forspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »