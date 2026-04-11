Video: Parsippany-Troy Hills Zoning Board of Adjustment Meeting – April 8, 2026

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Adjustment held a special meeting on Wednesday, April 8, reviewing a series of residential and commercial variance applications.

Among the key items was an application at 13 North Beverwyck Road seeking a “D” variance to convert the lower level of a mixed-use building into two apartments. Additional applications included requests for home additions, driveway expansions, fence installations, and the legalization of existing structures across various properties.

The Board also reviewed a proposal for an adult daycare use on Route 10, along with several other “C” variance requests related to residential improvements throughout the township.

Several applications were carried over from previous meetings as the Board continues its review process

Click here to download the agenda.