Video: Parsippany-Troy Hills Planning Board Meeting – April 6, 2026

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Planning Board Meeting – April 6, 2026.
Click here to download the agenda.
Main Item on the Agenda
- Application No. 26:502 – Toll NJ I, LLC (4 Gatehall Drive)
- Proposal for a 178-unit multi-family inclusionary townhome development
- Includes:
- Surface parking
- Amenities
- Landscaping
- Requests:
- Preliminary & Final Major Site Plan approval
- “C” variance
- Major soil moving permit
- This application was carried over from the March 16, 2026 meeting
The big focus of the meeting was reviewing and potentially advancing a large townhome development project at Gatehall Drive, including all necessary approvals and variances.