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Parsippany Invites Residents to Earth Day Community Clean-Up on April 18

File Photo: Parsippany High School students volunteered during Parsippany's Earth Day Clean up
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — Residents are invited to come together and make a difference at the Parsippany Earth Day Community Clean-Up on Saturday, April 18 at 9:30 a.m.

The event will take place at Parsippany Parks & Forestry, located at 1 Knoll Drive in Lake Hiawatha, and is open to volunteers of all ages who want to help keep the township clean, green, and beautiful.

The clean-up is being organized in collaboration with Mayor Pulkit Desai’s Clean Team, the Parsippany Environmental Committee, the Parsippany Recreation Department, and the Parsippany Green Team.

All necessary supplies will be provided, including gloves, trash bags, recycling bags, litter grabbers, safety vests, and hand sanitizer—making it easy for residents to participate.

Organizers encourage individuals, families, and community groups to come out, lend a hand, and take pride in helping improve the local environment.

“This is a great opportunity for the community to come together, celebrate Earth Day, and make a visible impact right here in Parsippany,” organizers noted.

Residents are encouraged to arrive on time and dress appropriately for outdoor conditions.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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