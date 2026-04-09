Parsippany Invites Residents to Earth Day Community Clean-Up on April 18

PARSIPPANY — Residents are invited to come together and make a difference at the Parsippany Earth Day Community Clean-Up on Saturday, April 18 at 9:30 a.m.

The event will take place at Parsippany Parks & Forestry, located at 1 Knoll Drive in Lake Hiawatha, and is open to volunteers of all ages who want to help keep the township clean, green, and beautiful.

The clean-up is being organized in collaboration with Mayor Pulkit Desai’s Clean Team, the Parsippany Environmental Committee, the Parsippany Recreation Department, and the Parsippany Green Team.

All necessary supplies will be provided, including gloves, trash bags, recycling bags, litter grabbers, safety vests, and hand sanitizer—making it easy for residents to participate.

Organizers encourage individuals, families, and community groups to come out, lend a hand, and take pride in helping improve the local environment.

“This is a great opportunity for the community to come together, celebrate Earth Day, and make a visible impact right here in Parsippany,” organizers noted.

Residents are encouraged to arrive on time and dress appropriately for outdoor conditions.