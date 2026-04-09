Weekly Farmers Market Debuts This Summer in Parsippany, Vendors Needed

PARSIPPANY — Township Seeks Local Vendors for New Weekly Farmers Market at Smith Field Park

The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills is inviting local vendors to participate in its upcoming weekly Farmers Market, set to debut on Friday, June 5, 2026, at Smith Field Park.

The market will run every Friday for 15 weeks from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., offering residents a vibrant community space to shop, connect, and support local businesses.

Organizers are currently seeking passionate vendors to join the market and showcase a wide variety of products. Vendor categories include fresh produce, organic and heritage goods, baked goods, artisan bread, dairy products, honey, jams, flowers, handmade crafts, and specialty foods and drinks.

Sponsored by the Township of Parsippany, the Farmers Market aims to bring together local businesses and residents while promoting fresh, locally sourced products and a strong sense of community.

Vendors who participate will have the opportunity to connect with new customers, grow their business, and be part of a supportive and engaging local marketplace.

The Township emphasizes that vendor fees are kept low to encourage participation and help small businesses thrive.

Those interested in becoming a vendor can apply online by clicking here or contact Jen Perkel at [email protected] for additional information.

The new Farmers Market is expected to become a seasonal highlight in Parsippany, offering residents a fresh and local shopping experience each week.