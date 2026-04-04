Brucato Foot & Ankle Surgery Brings Full-Service Podiatry Practice to Parsippany-Troy Hills

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS — Parsippany-Troy Hills has a new option for foot and ankle care. Brucato Foot & Ankle Surgery recently opened its third location in the township, expanding a practice that has built a loyal following in Clifton and Hackensack over the past several years.

The practice was founded in 2019 by Dr. Brucato in Clifton. Her partner joined the team in 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic — a challenging time for any medical practice. The team limited waiting room occupancy to one patient at a time, extended office hours to reduce patient overlap, and offered telehealth appointments to keep care accessible while keeping people safe. Despite the difficult circumstances, the practice continued to grow.

In 2022, Brucato Foot & Ankle Surgery opened its Hackensack location, and with a team now four doctors strong, the practice began looking west. Parsippany-Troy Hills was the natural next step.

Chairman Frank Cahill presenting a plaque

Rooted in Community

Community connection was central to the decision to open in Parsippany. The practice has spent six years building relationships in Clifton and four in Hackensack, and that sense of belonging to a town matters to the team.

“We always wanted to be a part of a tightly knit community where we can grow together,” said one of the practice’s physicians. “The support from the community has been overwhelming. We believe this will be our busiest office in no time.”

What the Practice Offers

The Parsippany office offers the full range of services available at both existing locations. The practice is equipped with on-site X-ray and ultrasound, and the physicians treat wounds, pain, and neuropathy, with conservative care as the guiding philosophy. All four doctors are fully trained in foot and ankle surgical procedures and prepared to handle the complete spectrum of podiatric needs.

What sets Brucato Foot & Ankle Surgery apart, the team says, is not just clinical capability but availability and bedside manner. The practice accepts same-day and next-day appointments, recognizing that foot pain and infections can be debilitating and should not require a long wait.

“We pride ourselves on getting patients back on their feet,” the physician noted. The team also emphasizes continuity of care, actively building relationships with other physicians to ensure patients have direct access to the specialists and services they need.

Both physicians are graduates of Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine.

Getting Involved in Parsippany

Brucato Foot & Ankle Surgery has wasted no time getting engaged in the local community. The practice is already participating in the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce’s Juice Up Your Morning networking events, and has reached out to local police departments and health events to set up informational booths. The team has also expressed interest in participating in a community wellness day focused on foot and ankle health education.

The Parsippany office is currently accepting new patients and accepts most major commercial insurance plans, Medicare, and Medicaid. Same-day and next-day appointments are available.