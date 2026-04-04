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Porzio, Bromberg & Newman Opens New Headquarters in Parsippany

Representatives from Porzio, Bromberg & Newman and the Parsippany Economic Development Committee gather for a ribbon cutting ceremony marking the official opening of the firm's new corporate headquarters at 5 Sylvan Way in Parsippany.
Anikait Sota
By Anikait Sota
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Prominent New Jersey Law Firm Relocates to 5 Sylvan Way, Bringing 190 Employees and a Refreshed Brand to the Township

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS — After more than six decades rooted in Morristown, Porzio, Bromberg & Newman, P.C. has made Parsippany-Troy Hills its new home. The multidisciplinary law firm officially opened its corporate headquarters at 5 Sylvan Way, occupying a 43,000-square-foot space designed to support the firm’s continued expansion and commitment to the communities it serves.

Founded in 1962, Porzio has grown into one of New Jersey’s leading law firms, with over 100 attorneys across 10 offices in Delaware, Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Puerto Rico. The Parsippany headquarters will house 190 of the firm’s combined 255 employees across its law firm and subsidiaries.

A Space Built for the Future

The new headquarters was designed with both functionality and employee well-being in mind. The office features an open-concept layout with increased natural lighting, standing desks for all employees, an on-site health center, an expanded cafeteria, and EV charging stations. A revitalized town hall space will host firmwide meetings, client programs, industry events, and community gatherings.

Vito A. Gagliardi, Jr., Managing Principal of Porzio, described the move as a defining moment for the firm: “With our brand new headquarters and our reimagined branding, we are proudly stepping into a brighter future at Porzio. This past year has been one of incredible growth, and these strategic changes mark the beginning of our renewed investment into our community and our clients.”

Why Parsippany

Porzio cited the accessibility, infrastructure, and flexibility that Parsippany-Troy Hills offers while keeping the firm rooted in Morris County. The move is part of a broader growth strategy that includes expansion in Manhattan and recent openings in Naples, Florida, and Puerto Rico, along with continued investment in subsidiaries Porzio Compliance Services and Porzio Governmental Affairs.

Chairman Frank Cahill and Member Anikait Sota pose with the ceremonial ribbon-cutting scissors and a plaque at the Porzio, Bromberg & Newman grand opening event

Community involvement is woven into the fabric of the new space. Featured throughout the building is artwork from the Matheny fine arts program, a nonprofit supporting children and adults with special needs and medically complex developmental disabilities. Porzio’s connection to Matheny runs deep — firm members have served on its board for decades, and Porzio represents more schools serving students with special needs than any other firm in the state. Unused furniture from the previous Morristown location was donated to the New Providence Public Library, Catholic Charities, Homeless Solutions, and Matheny.

Township officials and the Economic Development Advisory Committee (EDAC) welcomed Porzio’s arrival as a significant addition to Parsippany-Troy Hills’ business community. Frank L. Cahill, Chairman of the EDAC, expressed enthusiasm about the firm’s relocation:

“Porzio, Bromberg & Newman is exactly the kind of established, forward-thinking firm that strengthens our business community. Their decision to plant their headquarters here speaks to what Parsippany-Troy Hills offers — premier access, a thriving corporate environment, and a township committed to its business partners. We are proud to welcome them and look forward to the impact they will have on our community for years to come.”

Thank You for Coming” cookie display table at the Porzio headquarters grand opening, featuring individually wrapped gourmet cookies with Porzio-branded tags for guests.

Looking ahead, the firm plans to use its Parsippany headquarters as a community resource, hosting educational programming, civic initiatives, and industry events, while building relationships with local businesses, organizations, and municipal leaders.

Porzio, Bromberg & Newman is located at 5 Sylvan Way, Parsippany, NJ. More information is available at pbnlaw.com.

All photos by Barkha Patel, Parsippany High School student.




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Anikait Sota
Anikait Sota
Anikait (Nick) Sota, a senior at Mountain Lakes High School, is making an impact in journalism, service, and innovation. A contributor to Parsippany Focus, Morris Focus, and Parsippany Focus Magazine, his articles have earned over 100,000 career views. As founder of the Parsippany Cube Club, he has taught 500+ students, raised $15,000 for families, and received recognition from a Congresswoman, Governor, State Senator, Assembly members, and local leaders. He founded Grantly, connecting hundreds of small business owners with vital grants. Beyond writing and entrepreneurship, Anikait speaks on AI in nonprofits—including at Kiwanis events and statewide trainings.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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