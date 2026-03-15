Mount Tabor Library Hosting “Leprechauns and Fairy Storytime” for Children on St. Patrick’s Day

PARSIPPANY — Families looking for a festive St. Patrick’s Day activity for young children can attend the “Leprechauns and Fairy Storytime” program at the Mount Tabor branch of the Parsippany Library on Tuesday, March 17, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The program, held in the Children’s Corner of the library, invites children and their caregivers to enjoy a morning filled with stories, songs, rhymes, and fun activities inspired by Irish folklore.

According to the library, storytime programs are designed to help young children build early literacy skills, explore new ideas, and make friends in a welcoming environment. Caregivers are encouraged to attend and participate alongside their children.

The event will also introduce children to the playful legends of leprechauns, the mischievous fairy-like figures from Irish folklore known for hiding pots of gold at the end of rainbows and playing clever tricks.

The Mount Tabor Library is located at 31 Trinity Place in the Mount Tabor section of Parsippany. The event is part of the library’s ongoing children’s programming aimed at encouraging reading, imagination, and community engagement.

For more information about this and other upcoming programs, residents can visit the Parsippany Library calendar online.

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Children and families are invited to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a special “Leprechauns and Fairy Storytime” program at the Mount Tabor Library on Tuesday,