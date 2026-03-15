Aura Studio & Café Opens in Lake Hiawatha, Celebrates Ribbon Cutting with Community Leaders

PARSIPPANY — A new wellness destination has officially opened its doors in Lake Hiawatha, offering residents a place to focus on self-care, relaxation, and community. Aura Studio & Café, owned by Paola and Juan Pablo Dominguez, celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, February 28, welcoming local officials, community members, and supporters.

Aura Studio & Café is located at 83 North Beverwyck Road, Lake Hiawatha. They can be reached by calling (973) 265-0382. Click here to visit their website.

The new business blends Pilates, yoga, skincare services, and a café into one welcoming space designed to help visitors recharge both physically and mentally.

The idea for Aura Studio & Café grew from the couple’s shared passion for wellness and their desire to create a space where multiple aspects of self-care could be enjoyed together.

“We’ve always been passionate about self-care and wellness,” said Paola Dominguez. “Together we wanted to create something meaningful that reflected what we truly enjoy. Our vision was to build a space where movement, skincare, coffee, and community could come together in one place.”

At b, guests can take part in Mat Pilates classes, yoga sessions, and esthetic services, including glow facials, waxing, and eyelash treatments. The café offers specialty coffees, natural juices, and fresh menu items such as fruit waffles, allowing visitors to combine wellness and relaxation in a single visit.

“What makes Aura unique is that it brings together Pilates, yoga, esthetics services, and a café all in one space,” Dominguez explained. “Guests can work out, relax with a facial, and enjoy a coffee or fresh juice during the same visit.”

The concept took about a year of planning before the doors officially opened. During that time, Paola and Juan Pablo carefully developed the studio’s services, atmosphere, and design to reflect their vision of wellness, community, and self-care.

For the Dominguez family, opening the business in Parsippany was a natural choice. The couple has strong ties to the township.

“My husband and I are locals—we actually met in Parsippany and have lived here for several years,” she said. “This town has always felt like home to us, so opening our business here felt very meaningful. Lake Hiawatha felt like the perfect place to introduce our concept and give back to the community that has been part of our story.”

“Aura Studio & Café is a wonderful addition to the Parsippany business community,” said Mayor Desai.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Pulkit Desai, who attended the ribbon-cutting celebration, welcomed the new business to the township.

“Aura Studio & Café is a wonderful addition to the Parsippany business community,” said Mayor Desai. “Businesses like this contribute to the health, wellness, and vibrancy of our town, and we are proud to support local entrepreneurs who invest in our community.”

Community members attending the celebration had the opportunity to tour the space, learn about the studio’s services, and enjoy the welcoming environment the owners have worked hard to create.

Frank Cahill, Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee, also congratulated the Dominguez family on their new venture.

“Small businesses like Aura Studio & Café are the heart of our community,” said Cahill. “Paola and Juan Pablo have created a beautiful space focused on wellness, connection, and community. We are proud to welcome them to Parsippany and wish them great success.”

Customers visiting Aura Studio & Café can mix and match experiences—attending a Pilates class, relaxing with a facial, or simply stopping in for a cup of coffee.

“Our goal is to create a space where people can slow down and take care of themselves,” Dominguez said. “Whether someone comes for a workout, a skincare treatment, or just a drink, we want them to leave feeling better than when they arrived.”

Looking ahead, the owners hope to continue growing the business by expanding services, hosting wellness events, and partnering with other local businesses.

“Our vision is for Aura to become a community hub where people can come together for wellness, self-care, and connection,” Dominguez said.

Paola and Juan Pablo say they are grateful for the support they have received from family, friends, and the community as they launched their business.

“Opening a small business takes a lot of encouragement and teamwork,” she said. “We are thankful to everyone who believed in our vision and to the customers who have already helped us begin building this community.”