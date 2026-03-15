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Interfaith Cross Walk Planned for Good Friday

Walk with the Cross on Reynolds Avenue
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — The community is invited to participate in the annual Interfaith Cross Walk on Good Friday, April 3, 2026, beginning at 1:00 p.m.

The walk will begin at St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church, 480 South Beverwyck Road, and proceed to St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 335 Reynolds Avenue.

This meaningful tradition brings together members of different congregations and residents from across the community for a reflective walk commemorating Good Friday. Participants will gather at St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church before beginning the walk together toward St. Andrew Lutheran Church, where the event will conclude.

The Cross Walk is open to the public, and all residents are welcome to join in this interfaith observance. Organizers say the annual event offers an opportunity for people of faith and community members to come together in reflection, prayer, and fellowship during the Easter season.

Those interested in participating are encouraged to arrive a few minutes early for the 1:00 p.m. start.

Photo caption:
Participants take part in the annual Interfaith Cross Walk on Good Friday, walking from St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church, 480 South Beverwyck Road, to St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 335 Reynolds Avenue, in Parsippany.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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