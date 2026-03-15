Parsippany Library Offers Convenient Passport Application Services

PARSIPANY — The Parsippany Library now serves as a U.S. Department of State-certified Passport Acceptance Facility, making it easy for residents to apply for a new U.S. passport.

Passport services are available at the Main Library, 449 Halsey Road, with both walk-ins and appointments accepted seven days a week.

Passport service hours are Monday and Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Click to schedule your appointment.

To apply for a new U.S. passport, applicants must bring a completed DS-11 application, (Click here for more information) proof of citizenship, proof of identity, and one check or money order per application made payable to the “U.S. Department of State.” There is also a $35 execution fee per application, payable to the Parsippany Library by cash or credit card.

The library also offers passport photographs for $15.00 per person.

Accepted proof of identity documents must be originals, not copies, and may include a valid state driver’s license, naturalization certificate, prior U.S. passport, government employee ID, or official military card.

Passport photo requirements include one recent color photo taken within the last six months, a clear image of the applicant’s face, no eyeglasses, a direct front-facing pose, and a white or off-white plain background. Photos must be exactly 2-by-2 inches.

Special rules apply for children under age 16. All minors must be present, and both parents must appear and provide identification. Children under 16 must also submit a long-form birth certificate showing both parents’ names, even if they previously had a passport. If one parent cannot be present, that parent must complete Form DS-3053 before a notary and provide a copy of the front and back of their valid ID.

Applicants must make two separate payments: one to the U.S. Department of State and one to the Parsippany Library. For adults age 16 and older, a passport book costs $130 for routine service, $190 for expedited service, and $212.05 with express mail. For children under 16, a passport book costs $100 for routine service, $160 for expedited service, and $182.05 with express mail.

The U.S. Passport Card is also available. This wallet-sized card is valid for travel by land and sea to Canada, Mexico, Bermuda, and certain Caribbean countries, but it is not valid for international air travel. The passport card costs $30 for applicants age 16 and older and $15 for children under 16. The library’s execution fee applies whether applying for a passport card alone or with a passport book.

For residents looking for a convenient local option, the Parsippany Library offers a reliable way to begin the passport application process close to home.