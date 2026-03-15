Eccola Italian Bistro to Host “Galvin’s Irish Pub Pop-Up” on St. Patrick’s Day

PARSIPPANY — Eccola Italian Bistro will transform into an Irish pub for a special “Galvin’s Irish Pub Pop-Up” celebration on St. Patrick’s Day, Tuesday, March 17, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 1082 Route 46 West.

The festive event combines traditional Irish fare with a charitable mission, benefiting Wise Animal Rescue. Guests are invited to enjoy a complimentary serving of corned beef and cabbage with a minimum $10 donation to support the organization’s efforts to rescue and care for animals in need.

The pop-up event aims to bring the community together for a fun St. Patrick’s Day celebration while helping raise funds to give rescue dogs a second chance at finding loving homes.

Attendees can expect a welcoming Irish-themed atmosphere as the restaurant celebrates the holiday with good food, community spirit, and support for a meaningful cause.

Wise Animal Rescue works to save animals from overcrowded shelters and provide them with medical care, foster homes, and adoption opportunities.

Residents are encouraged to stop by, celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, and help support rescue animals while enjoying a classic Irish meal.