Thursday, March 12, 2026
Parsippany Recreation Announces Youth Soccer Camp for Spring

Soccer, smiles, and teamwork
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Recreation Department is inviting young athletes to lace up their cleats and hit the field this spring with its upcoming Youth Soccer Camp, running from April 19 through June 21.

The camp is designed to help children learn the fundamentals of soccer while building confidence, teamwork, and sportsmanship in a fun and supportive environment.

Participants will train in age-appropriate groups, allowing coaches to focus on developing skills and helping players grow their love for the game.

Session times include:

  • Ages 3–4.5: 8:30 a.m. – 9:15 a.m.
  • Ages 4.5–6: 9:20 a.m. – 10:05 a.m.
  • Ages 6–8: 10:10 a.m. – 10:55 a.m.
  • Ages 8–10: 11:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

There will be no class on May 10 and May 24, according to the Recreation Department.

Organizers say the program focuses on helping children learn, grow, and play like champions while enjoying the benefits of outdoor activity and teamwork.

Families interested in registering or learning more can visit www.pthreconline.com for additional information.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization.

