Parsippany Recreation Announces Youth Soccer Camp for Spring

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Recreation Department is inviting young athletes to lace up their cleats and hit the field this spring with its upcoming Youth Soccer Camp, running from April 19 through June 21.

The camp is designed to help children learn the fundamentals of soccer while building confidence, teamwork, and sportsmanship in a fun and supportive environment.

Participants will train in age-appropriate groups, allowing coaches to focus on developing skills and helping players grow their love for the game.

Session times include:

Ages 3–4.5: 8:30 a.m. – 9:15 a.m.

Ages 4.5–6: 9:20 a.m. – 10:05 a.m.

Ages 6–8: 10:10 a.m. – 10:55 a.m.

Ages 8–10: 11:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

There will be no class on May 10 and May 24, according to the Recreation Department.

Organizers say the program focuses on helping children learn, grow, and play like champions while enjoying the benefits of outdoor activity and teamwork.

Families interested in registering or learning more can visit www.pthreconline.com for additional information.