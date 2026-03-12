Thursday, March 12, 2026
HomeLocal NewsParsippany Police Seek Public’s Help Locating Missing Endangered Man
Local NewsPolice and Fire

Parsippany Police Seek Public’s Help Locating Missing Endangered Man

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
1006

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing and endangered adult male who was last seen early this morning.

Authorities say Abraham Gutierrez, 23, a non-verbal Hispanic male, was last seen at approximately 3:45 a.m. leaving his residence on Hiawatha Boulevard on foot.

Gutierrez is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall with a thin build and long black hair. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and white and gray Crocs.

Because Gutierrez is non-verbal, police consider this an endangered missing person case and are asking residents to remain alert.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department at (973) 263-4300, extension 0.

Police ask anyone who may see Gutierrez to contact authorities immediately.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany Recreation Announces Youth Soccer Camp for Spring
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
Click here forspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »