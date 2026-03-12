Parsippany Police Seek Public’s Help Locating Missing Endangered Man

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing and endangered adult male who was last seen early this morning.

Authorities say Abraham Gutierrez, 23, a non-verbal Hispanic male, was last seen at approximately 3:45 a.m. leaving his residence on Hiawatha Boulevard on foot.

Gutierrez is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall with a thin build and long black hair. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and white and gray Crocs.

Because Gutierrez is non-verbal, police consider this an endangered missing person case and are asking residents to remain alert.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department at (973) 263-4300, extension 0.

Police ask anyone who may see Gutierrez to contact authorities immediately.