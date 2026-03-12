Fine Kitchen & Bath Celebrates Ribbon Cutting at New Parsippany Showroom

PARSIPPANY — Fine Kitchen & Bath recently celebrated the opening of its new showroom at 745 Route 46 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, welcoming community members and local business leaders to the growing Parsippany business community. The business is managed by co-owner by Bora Ozkoca, who brings a customer-focused approach to kitchen and bathroom design and renovation.

Ozkoca said the inspiration for launching Fine Kitchen & Bath came from seeing common frustrations homeowners face during renovation projects, including rushed installations, poor communication, inflated pricing, and craftsmanship that does not meet expectations.

“Kitchens and bathrooms aren’t just rooms,” Ozkoca explained. “They’re part of daily life — where families gather, start their mornings, and prepare for important moments. When we improve those spaces, we improve how people live.”

Smiles and congratulations to Bora Ozkoca, General Manager of Fine Kitchen & Bath, as Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Pulkit Desai, members of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee, and community leaders gather for the ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of the new showroom at 745 Route 46 in Parsippany. Frank Cahill presented Bora with a plaque welcoming Fine Kitchen & Bath to Parsippany.

Fine Kitchen & Bath operates with a guiding philosophy of function first and timeless design, focusing on layouts and materials that balance beauty with durability and performance. Rather than chasing short-term trends, the company emphasizes craftsmanship and thoughtful planning to ensure long-lasting results.

The company’s process begins with a consultation to understand a client’s vision, lifestyle, and budget. Clients receive a complimentary three-dimensional design rendering, allowing them to visualize the project before construction begins. From there, the team provides transparent, itemized pricing and coordinates ordering, scheduling, and installation to keep projects on track.

“Parsippany is proud to welcome Fine Kitchen & Bath to our thriving business community, said Mayor Pulkit Desai. Fine Kitchen & Bath is bringing craftsmanship, creativity, and a commitment to quality that will help residents transform their homes into spaces that truly enhance everyday living. We wish them great success here in Parsippany.”

Communication remains a central part of every project. The team prioritizes listening carefully to clients, providing realistic timelines, and keeping homeowners informed throughout the renovation process.

Frank Cahill, Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee, presents a plaque to Bora Ozkoca, General Manager of Fine Kitchen & Bath, during the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 745 Route 46 in Parsippany, as Mayor Pulkit Desai and community leaders congratulate the new business.

“We are excited to see you join our business community and bring your beautiful custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, stylish vanities, and designer tile to local homeowners. We wish you much success as you help families create stunning, functional spaces right here in town,” said Frank Cahill, Chairman Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development.

Fine Kitchen & Bath also works closely with leading suppliers, giving the company access to emerging materials and product innovations. While the team monitors design trends and new building standards, Ozkoca said the focus remains on quality, functionality, and longevity rather than short-lived design fads.

The company also helps clients make smart design decisions that maximize impact without exceeding their budget, offering tiered options and alternatives that maintain style while controlling costs.

One recent project that stood out involved transforming a dated kitchen into a bright and functional space tailored to a family’s daily routine. For the team, the most rewarding moment came when the homeowners saw their vision fully realized.

As Fine Kitchen & Bath grows, Ozkoca says the mission remains simple: deliver exceptional design, maintain open communication, and create spaces that truly enhance the way people live.

Fine Kitchen & Bath is located at 745 Route 46 in Parsippany.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, April 2026. Click here to read complete magazine.