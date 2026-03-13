Norwescap RSVP to host free Medicare and NJ SAVE presentation

PARSIPPANY — Norwescap RSVP is inviting area residents to attend a helpful Medicare Overview and NJ SAVE presentation designed to help seniors better understand their Medicare benefits and learn about free programs that may reduce healthcare and living expenses.

The free presentation will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at the Parsippany Senior Center, 1130 Knoll Road, Parsippany.

During the Medicare Overview, presented through the SHIP Program, attendees will learn about Medicare benefits and costs, including Medicare Part A and Part B, Medigap supplemental insurance, Prescription Drug Plans (Part D), and Medicare Advantage Plans (Part C). Volunteer counselors will provide free, unbiased information to help participants better understand their options.

The program will also cover NJ SAVE, which helps eligible seniors determine whether they may qualify for financial assistance programs such as Medicare Savings Programs, PAAD (Pharmaceutical Assistance to the Aged & Disabled), Senior Gold Prescription Discount, Utility Assistance Programs, and HAAD (Hearing Aid Assistance to the Aged & Disabled).

Registration is required. Residents can register by calling (973) 263-7351 or (973) 267-7352.

This presentation offers a valuable opportunity for seniors and their families to get trusted information, ask questions, and explore programs that may help save money while making informed healthcare decisions.