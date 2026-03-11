Wednesday, March 11, 2026
HomeLocal NewsParsippany Hills High School Academic Decathlon Team Earns More Than 15 Awards...
Local NewsSchool News

Parsippany Hills High School Academic Decathlon Team Earns More Than 15 Awards at State Competition

Members of the Parsippany Hills High School Academic Decathlon Team pose during the New Jersey State Academic Decathlon Competition held at Westwood Regional High School on Saturday, February 28, where the team earned more than 15 individual awards and honors.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
5888

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Hills High School Academic Decathlon Team competed in the New Jersey State Academic Decathlon Competition on Saturday, February 28, held at Westwood Regional High School, earning more than 15 individual awards and honors.

The Parsippany Hills team consisted of six primary members and six alternate members, all of whom contributed to the team’s strong showing at the statewide competition.

Regular team members who competed included Andre Gonzales, Nishitha Kommuru, Leon Lin, Sohan Pai, Aryaa Patel, and Keshav Patel.

Alternate team members who also participated were Nathan Chu, Sameer Dhote, Eric Dong, Krishil Patel, Saanvi Patel, and Chelsea Wang.

Academic Decathlon is a ten-event scholastic competition for high school students that tests knowledge and skills across a wide range of academic disciplines. The events include mathematics, science, social science, literature, economics, art, music, speech, essay, and interview.

Each year, the competition is organized around a central theme. For the 2025–2026 season, the theme was “The Roaring Twenties,” challenging students to explore the history, culture, and innovations of the 1920s through the various academic events.

The team is coached by Jaclyn Bevacqua, an Italian teacher at Parsippany Hills High School, and Jacqueline Forte, a Spanish teacher at the school, who guided the students throughout the year in preparation for the rigorous academic competition.

The team’s performance at the state competition highlights the dedication, preparation, and academic excellence of the Parsippany Hills High School students who represented their school with distinction.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Letter to the Editor: Stop Grandstanding and Start Serving Parsippany
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
Click here forspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »