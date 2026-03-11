Parsippany Hills High School Academic Decathlon Team Earns More Than 15 Awards at State Competition

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Hills High School Academic Decathlon Team competed in the New Jersey State Academic Decathlon Competition on Saturday, February 28, held at Westwood Regional High School, earning more than 15 individual awards and honors.

The Parsippany Hills team consisted of six primary members and six alternate members, all of whom contributed to the team’s strong showing at the statewide competition.

Regular team members who competed included Andre Gonzales, Nishitha Kommuru, Leon Lin, Sohan Pai, Aryaa Patel, and Keshav Patel.

Alternate team members who also participated were Nathan Chu, Sameer Dhote, Eric Dong, Krishil Patel, Saanvi Patel, and Chelsea Wang.

Academic Decathlon is a ten-event scholastic competition for high school students that tests knowledge and skills across a wide range of academic disciplines. The events include mathematics, science, social science, literature, economics, art, music, speech, essay, and interview.

Each year, the competition is organized around a central theme. For the 2025–2026 season, the theme was “The Roaring Twenties,” challenging students to explore the history, culture, and innovations of the 1920s through the various academic events.

The team is coached by Jaclyn Bevacqua, an Italian teacher at Parsippany Hills High School, and Jacqueline Forte, a Spanish teacher at the school, who guided the students throughout the year in preparation for the rigorous academic competition.

The team’s performance at the state competition highlights the dedication, preparation, and academic excellence of the Parsippany Hills High School students who represented their school with distinction.