Wednesday, March 11, 2026
Brian Godau Joins NAI James E. Hanson as Vice President

Brian Godau has joined NAI James E. Hanson as Vice President and will be based in the firm’s Parsippany office at 10 Lanidex Plaza West, Suite 100.
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY NAI James E. Hanson announced that industry veteran Brian Godau has joined the firm as Vice President, further strengthening the company’s presence in the northern New Jersey commercial real estate market.

Godau will be based in the firm’s Parsippany office, located at 10 Lanidex Plaza West, Suite 100, where he will focus on providing brokerage and advisory services to clients throughout the region. He brings more than three decades of experience in commercial real estate, specializing in brokerage, corporate real estate strategy, and development advisory services.

Before joining NAI James E. Hanson, Godau spent 25 years with CBRE, where he served as First Vice President. During his tenure, he represented corporate clients and property owners in a wide range of complex commercial transactions across northern New Jersey and the broader metropolitan region.

Earlier in his career, Godau worked as a real estate manager for State Farm Insurance, where he was responsible for overseeing corporate real estate operations and managing various real estate assets.

“Brian’s deep understanding of the commercial real estate market and his long-standing relationships throughout the region make him an excellent addition to our team,” said William C. Hanson, president of NAI James E. Hanson. “His experience advising clients on complex real estate matters will bring tremendous value to our firm and the clients we serve.”

Godau holds a Master of Business Administration in Finance from Fairleigh Dickinson University and a Bachelor’s degree in Finance from Old Dominion University.

Founded in 1955, NAI James E. Hanson is one of the region’s leading independent commercial real estate firms, providing brokerage, management, and advisory services throughout New Jersey and the greater metropolitan area.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
