Lake Hiawatha Seniors Club Keeps Members Active, Social, and Smiling

PARSIPPANY — If you’re 55 or older and looking for a fun way to stay active, meet new friends, and learn something new along the way, the Lake Hiawatha Seniors Club may be just the place for you.

The club welcomes Parsippany residents who want to connect with others while enjoying a variety of social and educational activities throughout the year. In 2025, the group proudly celebrated its 55th anniversary with an expanded calendar of events — and members say they plan to keep just as busy this year.

From holiday lunches celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, and Thanksgiving to exciting trips and outings, there’s always something happening. Some trips include transportation, while others allow members to travel on their own. Many of the outings feature meals, live music, and even dancing.

Music plays a big role in the club’s activities. One of the highlights each year is the popular summer dance party, where members gather to enjoy great tunes and lively company. Throughout the year, entertainers are invited to perform during meetings, and it’s not unusual to hear members happily singing along.

The celebration continues in December with the club’s annual Holiday Party, which this year will be held at Knoll East Country Club.

Beyond the fun and social gatherings, the Lake Hiawatha Seniors Club also focuses on keeping members informed. Guest speakers and local organizations frequently visit meetings to share helpful information on topics important to seniors and the community.

Members meet on the first and third Wednesday of each month at the Parsippany Senior Center, located at 1130 Knoll Road. Annual membership dues are $20, with additional optional costs for special events and trips.

Those interested in joining or learning more can contact Vicki Rice at (973) 402-6823 or speak with any club member.

New members are always welcome — so if you’re looking for friendly faces, fun activities, and great conversation, the Lake Hiawatha Seniors Club invites you to come join the fun.