Wednesday, March 11, 2026
HomeLocal NewsLake Hiawatha Seniors Club Keeps Members Active, Social, and Smiling
Local News

Lake Hiawatha Seniors Club Keeps Members Active, Social, and Smiling

Members of the Lake Hiawatha Seniors Club gather for one of their many social events, enjoying friendship, music, and activities that keep the group active and connected throughout the year.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
1007

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — If you’re 55 or older and looking for a fun way to stay active, meet new friends, and learn something new along the way, the Lake Hiawatha Seniors Club may be just the place for you.

The club welcomes Parsippany residents who want to connect with others while enjoying a variety of social and educational activities throughout the year. In 2025, the group proudly celebrated its 55th anniversary with an expanded calendar of events — and members say they plan to keep just as busy this year.

From holiday lunches celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, and Thanksgiving to exciting trips and outings, there’s always something happening. Some trips include transportation, while others allow members to travel on their own. Many of the outings feature meals, live music, and even dancing.

Music plays a big role in the club’s activities. One of the highlights each year is the popular summer dance party, where members gather to enjoy great tunes and lively company. Throughout the year, entertainers are invited to perform during meetings, and it’s not unusual to hear members happily singing along.

The celebration continues in December with the club’s annual Holiday Party, which this year will be held at Knoll East Country Club.

Beyond the fun and social gatherings, the Lake Hiawatha Seniors Club also focuses on keeping members informed. Guest speakers and local organizations frequently visit meetings to share helpful information on topics important to seniors and the community.

Members meet on the first and third Wednesday of each month at the Parsippany Senior Center, located at 1130 Knoll Road. Annual membership dues are $20, with additional optional costs for special events and trips.

Those interested in joining or learning more can contact Vicki Rice at (973) 402-6823 or speak with any club member.

New members are always welcome — so if you’re looking for friendly faces, fun activities, and great conversation, the Lake Hiawatha Seniors Club invites you to come join the fun.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Brian Godau Joins NAI James E. Hanson as Vice President
Next article
Letter to the Editor: Stop Grandstanding and Start Serving Parsippany
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
Click here forspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »