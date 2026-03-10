Vital Care Infusion Services Signs Lease at Parsippany Commons

PARSIPPANY — Vital Care Infusion Services has expanded its footprint in Morris County with a new lease at Parsippany Commons, according to an announcement from Larken Associates.

Vital Care of Morristown, a franchise of Vital Care Infusion Services, signed a 3,151-square-foot lease at Parsippany Commons, located at 3219 Route 46 East.

Victor Kelly, executive vice president of Larken Associates’ Commercial Division, and Jon Compitello, executive vice president at JLL, represented ownership in the transaction.

Vital Care Infusion Services operates through a national network of franchised locations that provide pharmaceutical preparation and infusion therapy services. The company delivers personalized treatments for patients with complex, chronic, and acute medical conditions.

“Our new office at Parsippany Commons makes the care we provide increasingly accessible to Vital Care’s rapidly growing patient base,” said Edward Sohn, owner and president of Vital Care of Morristown. “We’re excited to leverage this new location and work closely with physicians, health systems, and families in nearby communities to make a meaningful difference in the lives of the patients whom we supply with specialized prescription pharmaceuticals.”

Parsippany Commons is a three-story, 54,619-square-foot professional and medical office building situated along the busy Route 46 corridor. The building features atrium windows across the entire façade, two passenger elevators, and 270 on-site parking spaces, including 70 covered spaces. Tenants also benefit from high-speed internet access and convenient connectivity to Routes 10 and 202, as well as Interstates 80 and 287.

Kelly noted that demand for high-quality medical office space continues to grow as healthcare providers shift services from hospital campuses to community-based locations.

“We’re seeing sustained demand for well-located, Class-A medical office space,” Kelly said. “Vital Care of Morristown is a great addition to our tenant roster at Parsippany Commons, and we’re excited to support their growth and mission to make its treatments and services more accessible.”