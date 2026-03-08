Barberio’s Final Days in Office Include Lease for Son of Former Council Running Mate

PARSIPPANY — As his time in office wound down, another decision made by outgoing Mayor James Barberio raised eyebrows among residents.

A lease agreement obtained by Parsippany Focus shows that the Township entered into a residential arrangement involving Township-owned property at 2387 Watnong Terrace, located at the historic Watnong Gardens property. The agreement lists Mayor James R. Barberio as the landlord representing the Township and Nicholas Neglia as the tenant.

Nicholas is the son of former Township Council Vice President, Frank Neglia, who was part of the Team Barberio ticket in the November election. Neglia and his running mate Jigar Shah lost the election..

According to the lease document, dated December 30, 2025, the property is being provided in exchange for services rather than traditional rent. The agreement states that the tenant must perform a minimum of 832 hours of work per year on the Watnong Gardens property and its structures. If those hours are completed by the end of the lease term, no rent will be charged. If the required hours are not met, the tenant will be billed $15 per hour for any shortfall.

The lease term runs from January 1, 2026 through December 31, 2026, or 30 days after termination of employment with the Township, whichever occurs first.

According to a memo sent from the current Township Attorney Joseph DeMarco, “N.J.S.A. 40A:12-14 governs the leasing of county or municipal real property, capital improvements, or personal property. The statute provides that “Any county or municipality may lease any real property. capital improvement or personal property not needed for public use as set forth in the resolution or ordinance authorizing the lease.”

The statute further provides that “In the case of a lease to a private person … said lease shall be made to the highest bidder by open public bidding at auction or by submission of sealed bids.”

The Township Council also is required to approve a resolution of all leases issued.

Duties Defined in the Agreement

Under the agreement, the tenant is responsible for caretaking duties at the Watnong Gardens site. These responsibilities include:

Landscaping and general grounds maintenance

Snow plowing and salting of driveways and walkways

Minor repairs and general maintenance of the dwelling

Assisting with upkeep of Watnong Gardens as directed by the Superintendent of Parks and Forestry

Responding to emergency calls at Watnong Gardens during nights and weekends

The lease also requires the tenant to submit monthly time sheets documenting work performed.

The document further notes that the arrangement exists “for the convenience and welfare of the Township in providing essential services and protection for the Watnong Gardens lands, facilities and visitors.”

Utilities and Other Conditions

While the Township will provide water and sewer service at no charge, the tenant is responsible for utilities including electricity, heating, and communications. The agreement also requires the tenant to maintain insurance on the premises and keep the property in good condition.

The final page of the document shows the lease signed by Mayor James R. Barberio on behalf of the Township, with Nicholas Neglia signing as tenant.

Questions Raised

The agreement has sparked discussion among residents about whether such arrangements should be approved administratively or reviewed by the Township Council, as required by law. Critics argue that providing municipal property for residential use, even in exchange for services, should be subject to greater transparency.

Supporters say caretaker agreements are not uncommon for historic properties or large public facilities that require ongoing oversight and maintenance.

As Parsippany transitions into new leadership, decisions made during the final days of the administration are expected to face increased scrutiny from residents and officials alike.

Editor’s Note: During the course of investigating this article, Parsippany Focus became aware of an alleged second lease that may have been executed. An OPRA (Open Public Records Act) request was submitted seeking documents related to this matter; however, as of the time of publication, the requested records had not yet been received.

In addition, Parsippany Focus identified correspondence from former Township Attorney Michael Lavery addressing the proper legal procedures related to this process, which was sent to Township officials.

This investigation remains ongoing. Should additional facts or documentation become available, Parsippany Focus will report those findings in a future update.