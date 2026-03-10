Renee Schochet Celebrated 100th Birthday at Care One in Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — Surrounded by family and loved ones, Renee Schochet celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday, March 7, 2026, at CareOne at Parsippany. The celebration honored a century of resilience, family, and extraordinary life experiences.

Born Renee Goldmen on March 11, 1926, in Nancy, France, she moved to Paris at the age of seven. During World War II, she survived by being hidden in various locations throughout the war — an experience that reflected both unimaginable hardship and remarkable courage.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Pulkit Desai speaks with Renee Schochet during the celebration of her 100th birthday at CareOne at Parsippany on Saturday, March 7. The event honored a century of resilience, family, and extraordinary life experiences.

On March 16, 1946, she married Sidney Schochet in Paris. Sidney was an American soldier stationed there at the time. Shortly after their wedding, the couple began a new life together in the United States, where they built their family and future.

Renee and Sidney raised two sons: Gary, married to Sharon, and Brian, married to Claire. She is the proud grandmother of five — Ian, Sean, Philip, Jillian, and Alyssa — and great-grandmother to eleven: Owen, Emmy, Vera, Chiara, Julia, Charlotte, M.J., Abby, Vivi, Levi, and Josie.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Pulkit Desai and Morris County Commissioner Christine Myers joined in recognizing Renee’s milestone and reflected on her remarkable journey and contributions to the community.

Although he was unable to attend due to a prior commitment, State Senator Joseph Pennacchio sent a proclamation honoring Ms. Schocket and celebrating her milestone.

“Renee’s life represents the very best of the human spirit,” Mayor Desai said. “Her strength in the face of adversity, her commitment to family, and her century of experiences remind us how fortunate we are to celebrate members of our community who have witnessed and shaped history. It is truly an honor for Parsippany to celebrate her 100 years.”

The afternoon was filled with smiles, stories, and heartfelt tributes as guests gathered to mark a milestone that few achieve — celebrating not just a birthday, but a life defined by perseverance, love, and legacy.