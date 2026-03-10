Tuesday, March 10, 2026
HomeLocal NewsRenee Schochet Celebrated 100th Birthday at Care One in Parsippany
Local News

Renee Schochet Celebrated 100th Birthday at Care One in Parsippany

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Pulkit Desai and Morris County Commissioner Christine Myers joined family and friends in celebrating Renee Schochet’s 100th birthday at CareOne at Parsippany on Saturday, March 7, honoring a remarkable century of resilience, family, and life experiences.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
5776

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Surrounded by family and loved ones, Renee Schochet celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday, March 7, 2026, at CareOne at Parsippany. The celebration honored a century of resilience, family, and extraordinary life experiences.

Born Renee Goldmen on March 11, 1926, in Nancy, France, she moved to Paris at the age of seven. During World War II, she survived by being hidden in various locations throughout the war — an experience that reflected both unimaginable hardship and remarkable courage.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Pulkit Desai speaks with Renee Schochet during the celebration of her 100th birthday at CareOne at Parsippany on Saturday, March 7. The event honored a century of resilience, family, and extraordinary life experiences.

On March 16, 1946, she married Sidney Schochet in Paris. Sidney was an American soldier stationed there at the time. Shortly after their wedding, the couple began a new life together in the United States, where they built their family and future.

Renee and Sidney raised two sons: Gary, married to Sharon, and Brian, married to Claire. She is the proud grandmother of five — Ian, Sean, Philip, Jillian, and Alyssa — and great-grandmother to eleven: Owen, Emmy, Vera, Chiara, Julia, Charlotte, M.J., Abby, Vivi, Levi, and Josie.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Pulkit Desai and Morris County Commissioner Christine Myers joined in recognizing Renee’s milestone and reflected on her remarkable journey and contributions to the community.

Although he was unable to attend due to a prior commitment, State Senator Joseph Pennacchio sent a proclamation honoring Ms. Schocket and celebrating her milestone.

“Renee’s life represents the very best of the human spirit,” Mayor Desai said. “Her strength in the face of adversity, her commitment to family, and her century of experiences remind us how fortunate we are to celebrate members of our community who have witnessed and shaped history. It is truly an honor for Parsippany to celebrate her 100 years.”

The afternoon was filled with smiles, stories, and heartfelt tributes as guests gathered to mark a milestone that few achieve — celebrating not just a birthday, but a life defined by perseverance, love, and legacy.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Barberio’s Final Days in Office Include Lease for Son of Former Council Running Mate
Next article
Atlantic Health Introduces New Technology to Detect Often Overlooked Heart Vessel Disease
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
Click here forspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »