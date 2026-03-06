Parsippany Playhouse to Present “Lifespan of a Fact” This March

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Playhouse will present its spring production, Lifespan of a Fact, opening Friday, March 20.

The thought-provoking play explores the tension between literary truth and factual accuracy in nonfiction writing, a topic that resonates strongly in today’s information environment as public trust in news media continues to evolve.

Written by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell, and Gordon Farrell, the play is based on the real-life editorial clash between essayist John D’Agata and fact-checker Jim Fingal. Their debate over truth, accuracy, and artistic interpretation was later chronicled in D’Agata’s book Lifespan of a Fact, which inspired the stage adaptation.

Director Lauren Moran described the production as “fast, funny and razor sharp,” noting that the play delivers both humor and insight while raising important questions about how stories are told and verified.

Moran assumed leadership of the Parsippany Arts Center about three years ago, taking over from longtime show-runner Barbara Krajkowski. Working with her production company, LoMotion Live, Moran helped revive the venue in 2023 following a pandemic-era pause in performances, bringing live theater back to the local community.

The production features a talented three-person cast including Bradley Carrington, Cheryl Bookstaver, and Benjamin Weisman.

The Lifespan of a Fact runs for a Limited Engagement at Lomotion Live on March 20, 21, 22 with performances on Friday, March 20 at 8:00 p.m.; Saturday, March 21 at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.; and March 22 at 3:00 p.m. at the Parsippany Playhouse, located at 1130 Knoll Road, Lake Hiawatha.

With limited seating available, audiences are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by clicking here.