Saturday, March 7, 2026
HomeLocal NewsParsippany Playhouse to Present “Lifespan of a Fact” This March
Local News

Parsippany Playhouse to Present “Lifespan of a Fact” This March

Bradley Carrington, Cheryl Bookstaver, and Benjamin Weisman star in the Parsippany Playhouse production of The Lifespan of a Fact, directed by Lauren Moran and running March 20–22 in Lake Hiawatha.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
3696

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANYThe Parsippany Playhouse will present its spring production, Lifespan of a Fact, opening Friday, March 20.

The thought-provoking play explores the tension between literary truth and factual accuracy in nonfiction writing, a topic that resonates strongly in today’s information environment as public trust in news media continues to evolve.

Written by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell, and Gordon Farrell, the play is based on the real-life editorial clash between essayist John D’Agata and fact-checker Jim Fingal. Their debate over truth, accuracy, and artistic interpretation was later chronicled in D’Agata’s book Lifespan of a Fact, which inspired the stage adaptation.

Director Lauren Moran described the production as “fast, funny and razor sharp,” noting that the play delivers both humor and insight while raising important questions about how stories are told and verified.

Moran assumed leadership of the Parsippany Arts Center about three years ago, taking over from longtime show-runner Barbara Krajkowski. Working with her production company, LoMotion Live, Moran helped revive the venue in 2023 following a pandemic-era pause in performances, bringing live theater back to the local community.

The production features a talented three-person cast including Bradley Carrington, Cheryl Bookstaver, and Benjamin Weisman.

The Lifespan of a Fact runs for a Limited Engagement at Lomotion Live on March 20, 21, 22 with performances on Friday, March 20 at 8:00 p.m.; Saturday, March 21 at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.; and March 22 at 3:00 p.m. at the Parsippany Playhouse, located at 1130 Knoll Road, Lake Hiawatha.

With limited seating available, audiences are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by clicking here.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Video: Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Meeting – March 3, 2026
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
Click here forspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »