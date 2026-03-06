Homeless Solutions’ 26th Annual Dream Builders’ Bash

MORRIS COUNTY — Homeless Solutions will celebrate its 26th Annual Dream Builders’ Bash on Friday, March 27 at a spectacular new venue, The Mansion at Mountain Lakes in Mountain Lakes.



The ‘Bash’ is the non-profit’s largest yearly fundraiser supporting the shelter programs and services HSI offers for people experiencing homelessness and housing instability in Morris County, helping them regain their independence. This year’s event, “Building Dreams Together,” will bring the community together to celebrate extraordinary supporters and honor two remarkable awardees whose dedication to Homeless Solutions has made a lasting difference.



Mary LeBlanc will be recognized with HSI’s Dream Builder Award, having been a steadfast part of the Homeless Solutions family for over 30 years. Dedicating herself to the mission as a volunteer, leadership donor, Board Trustee and HSI’s interim CEO in 2024, she has helped guide the organization’s growth with her operational expertise and an unwavering commitment to those HSI serves.



Parsippany-based Liquid Church will also be honored with the Mary E. Van Kirk Volunteer Spirit Award for showing care and compassion through their volunteerism. They are true stewards of community connection and HSI is grateful for their partnership.



In 2025, Homeless Solutions provided support and services to over 500 people through their programs and affordable housing opportunities, made possible by the generous support of events like the Dream Builders’ Bash. Tickets are available for this impactful – and fun! – evening featuring this year’s award presentations, inspiring stories and tributes, dinner, dancing and exciting Live and Silent Auction bidding, all in support of HSI’s mission of empowering community members working towards self-sustainability.



Don’t miss your chance to be part of it. For tickets click here.

For questions or sponsorship opportunities, please contact HSI Events and Donor Relations Manager Julie Hess at [email protected]

About Homeless Solutions

Our Philosophy is “A Hand UP, not a HandOUT.” Since 1983, Homeless Solutions has been helping people experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity in our community. As a private, nonprofit organization, we are unique in what we do. They offer more than just a healthy meal and a place to sleep. They create pathways for people to rebuild stability, achieve lasting housing and pursue their long-term goals.



What sets Homeless Solutions apart from others is our comprehensive continuum of housing options, including our Main Shelter, Transitional Housing Program (THP) for families, Warming Center for individuals living unsheltered during the winter, Mt. Kemble Home for senior women, Women’s Campus for single women, and 72 additional units of affordable rental housing, owned and operated by HSI, throughout Morris County. Each of our programs is designed to meet people where they are and support their journey to sustainable housing.



For more information on how you can support Homeless Solutions, click here.