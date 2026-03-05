Letter to the Editor: Ho, Ho, Ho: Santa Barberio’s Last Gift to Parsippany Taxpayers

Dear Editor:

Last seen our hero, Jamie Barberio, was still wandering aimlessly around the Halls of Justice looking for any judge who might agree with him that he, could simply declare, without any proof, that he had been wronged and so was owed the opportunity to waste the court’s time with more of his seemingly endless woeful whining about the election results

Speaking of time, just what was Jamie doing during the last month or so of his mayoralty? Well, it appears that he certainly was very busy. However, pressing infrastructure issues including the tire flattening condition of North Beverwyck and the crumbling condition of the Lake Hiawatha library do not appear to have been front of mind.

No instead, Jamie appears to have reverted back to one of his favorite personas which was playing Santa Barberio deciding who in his administration had been very good to him. At the top of that list was the former ever puckering Business Administrator, Jamie Cryan, who with the mayor’s blessing, quietly slunk away with $94,860 of taxpayer money. Then feeling exceptionally jolly and perhaps just a tad bit self-protective. the self- proclaimed steward of Parsippany’s financial well-being doled out over $200,000 to 24 Town employees all of whom were probably rendered speechless for the foreseeable future by the mayor’s largesse. Finally, the Jamie, not wanting to be left out of the year end gifting fun secured a $38,957.78 payout for himself.

So, Jamie, please take your money and your loss and just go away. Who knows department stores will be hiring Santas soon and given your experience and all of the time you will have on your hands, perhaps that’s a career path you should explore Ho! Ho! H0!

Bob Crawford