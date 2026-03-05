Saturday, March 7, 2026
HomeLetters to the editorLetter to the Editor: Ho, Ho, Ho: Santa Barberio’s Last Gift to...
Letters to the editorLocal News

Letter to the Editor: Ho, Ho, Ho: Santa Barberio’s Last Gift to Parsippany Taxpayers

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
0
1309

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

Dear Editor:

Last seen our hero, Jamie Barberio, was still wandering aimlessly around the Halls of Justice looking for any judge who might agree with him that he, could simply declare, without any proof, that he had been wronged and so was owed the opportunity to waste the court’s time with more of his seemingly endless woeful whining about the election results        

Speaking of time, just what was Jamie doing during the last month or so of his mayoralty? Well, it appears that he certainly was very busy. However, pressing infrastructure issues including the tire flattening condition of North Beverwyck and the crumbling condition of the Lake Hiawatha library do not appear to have been front of mind.

No instead, Jamie appears to have reverted back to one of his favorite personas which was playing Santa Barberio deciding who in his administration had been very good to him.   At the top of that list was the former ever puckering Business Administrator, Jamie Cryan, who with the mayor’s blessing, quietly slunk away with $94,860 of taxpayer money. Then feeling exceptionally jolly and perhaps just a tad bit self-protective. the self- proclaimed steward of Parsippany’s financial well-being doled out over $200,000 to 24 Town employees all of whom were probably rendered speechless for the foreseeable future by the mayor’s largesse. Finally, the Jamie, not wanting to be left out of the year end gifting fun secured a $38,957.78 payout for himself.        

So, Jamie, please take your money and your loss and just go away. Who knows department stores will be hiring Santas soon and given your experience and all of the time you will have on your hands, perhaps that’s a career path you should explore Ho! Ho! H0!

Bob Crawford

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Creative Writing in Parsippany: Language Templates and Worldbuilding
Next article
Homeless Solutions’ 26th Annual Dream Builders’ Bash
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
Recent Articles
Click here forspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »