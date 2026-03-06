Video: Knollwood Elementary School Talent Show 2026

PARSIPPANY — Students at Knollwood Elementary School showcased their creativity and confidence during the 2026 Knollwood Elementary School Talent Show, entertaining classmates, families, and teachers with a wide variety of performances. The event featured singing, dancing, musical performances, comedy routines, and other unique talents, highlighting the many abilities of Knollwood’s students. The annual talent show continues to be a favorite school tradition, giving students an opportunity to shine on stage while celebrating creativity, hard work, and school spirit.