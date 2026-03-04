Wednesday, March 4, 2026
Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce and Parsippany PAL Announce Strategic Partnership to Collaborate on Future Events

Representatives of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce and the Parsippany Police Athletic League announce a new strategic partnership that will bring Chamber programs — including the popular Juice Up Your Morning networking events, Speed Networking luncheons, Lunch & Learn professional development sessions, and the Morris County Business Expo — to the Parsippany PAL at 33 Baldwin Road, creating a new hub for business and community engagement in Parsippany.
PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce and the Parsippany Police Athletic League (PAL) are proud to announce a new strategic partnership that will strengthen the local business community with one of Parsippany’s most impactful nonprofit organizations under one roof.

Through this new collaboration, the Parsippany PAL will serve as the official host venue for most Chamber events moving forward. Major Chamber programming will now be coordinated in partnership with the PAL to create a centralized hub for networking, professional development, and community engagement.

As part of this partnership, the following Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce events will now be hosted at the Parsippany PAL.

• Juice Up Your Morning networking breakfast events
• Afternoon Speed Networking luncheons
• Lunch & Learn Professional Development sessions
• and the highly anticipated Morris County Business Expo will now be hosted by the PAL twice per year.

This collaboration is designed to create stronger connections amongst the business community, while supporting the continued growth of youth programs and community initiatives at the PAL.

“This partnership represents forward progress for our entire community,” said Nicholas Bronzino, Executive Director of the Parsippany PAL. “By bringing the Chamber and the PAL together, we are creating a true community hub where business leaders, entrepreneurs, and families intersect. The PAL is proud to be the new home for these events, and we are excited to help drive economic growth while continuing to serve the youth of Parsippany.”

Robert Peluso, President of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, stated that to better promote our 70-year legacy of promoting our local community and economic development, the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce is moving most of its programming to the PAL- a move that represents an exciting new chapter focused on supporting businesses through collaborative partnerships.

“Hosting our events at the Parsippany PAL enables us to foster the next generation of business leaders, reinforcing our decade-long commitment to support our community youth and supporting future leaders through our longstanding scholarship and mentorship initiatives.” said Peluso.  “Together, we are building a stronger foundation for our members and for our community as a whole.”

The Parsippany PAL, located at 33 Baldwin Road, will now serve as the primary meeting and event space for Chamber networking programs, educational sessions, and large-scale expos.

Registration and scheduling details will be announced shortly.

For more information, visit: www.parsippanypal.org or www.parsippanychamber.org.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
