E. Drew Britcher Honored by the New Jersey Association for Justice

PARSIPPANY — E. Drew Britcher, Esq, co-founder and head of the trial practice at Britcher, Leone & Sergio, LLC, a medical malpractice and personal injury law firm, received the Gerald B. O’Connor Trial Lawyer Award from the New Jersey Association for Justice (NJAJ). One of NJAJ’s most distinguished and celebrated awards, the award recognizes trial lawyers for their skill, creativity, professionalism and humanity.



Another honoree of this year’s Gerald B. O’Connor Trial Law Award was Elizabeth Kronisch, Esq., with whom Britcher shares a serendipitous connection: Britcher once clerked for the Myron (“Mike”) W. Kronisch, Liz Kronisch’s father. It was during that time, that Britcher says he learned one of the most valuable lessons from the Judge that has stayed with him throughout his career: “You should never handle a personal injury case unless you have visited the site.”



“That simple but compelling advice has played a role in my approach to handling cases,” said Britcher, whose career is marked by decades of accolades, peer recognition, and serving as Counsel of Record or Amicus Counsel in nearly 45 reported decisions of the New Jersey Supreme Court and Appellate Division, as well as the United States Supreme Court.



But Britcher and Liz Kronisch’s connections go even deeper – Mike Kronisch served as President of NJAJ from 1979-1980; Britcher served as its president from 2005-2006.



“It was such an honor to be able to celebrate this recognition by an organization that our mutual mentor led four-and-a half decades ago,” Britcher noted.



Three other honorees were recognized with the Gerald B. O’Connor Trial Law Award this year, including:



• Beth G. Baldinger, Esq.

• Stephen W. Barry, Esq.

• Dennis M. Donnelly, Esq.



About E. Drew Britcher, Esq.

As co-founder of Britcher, Leone & Sergio and lead of its trial practice, Britcher focuses on complex medical negligence claims. Britcher is certified by the New Jersey State Supreme Court as a Civil Trial Attorney. He has tried nearly 100 cases to verdict and has served as either counsel of record or amicus counsel in 45 reported decisions of the New Jersey Supreme Court and Appellate Division, as well as the United States Supreme Court. He helped draft the language of the New Jersey's Patients First and Patient Safety Acts and is an adjunct professor at Seton Hall Law School, where he teaches courses in Medical Malpractice Law and Medical Malpractice Litigation. Britcher is a graduate of Rutgers and New York Law School. He is a resident of Parsippany.



About Britcher, Leone & Sergio, LLC

Britcher, Leone & Sergio, LLC, is a law firm specializing in personal injury and medical malpractice matters, with offices in Glen Rock and Morristown, N.J.