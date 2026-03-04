Saturday, March 7, 2026
HomeLocal NewsParsippany Volunteers Launch Snow Team Initiative to Help Homebound Residents After Blizzard
Local NewsSchool News

Parsippany Volunteers Launch Snow Team Initiative to Help Homebound Residents After Blizzard

Volunteers from the Parsippany Snow Team clear snow from a driveway to help a homebound resident safely access their home following the late February blizzard.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
3001

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — When a major blizzard of the season passed through Parsippany, public works trucks spread out across the township, firefighters and police officers responded to calls, and residents sent their strongest family members outside to shovel away the foot of snow covering driveways and sidewalks.

Volunteers traveled throughout Parsippany neighborhoods helping clear driveways and walkways to ensure residents could safely enter and exit their homes.

But it was those tucked inside their homes who needed attention the most — the township’s homebound senior citizens and disabled residents.

For the first time ever, volunteer Snow Teams fanned out across Parsippany to help clear snow from the homes of residents who were unable to do the work themselves.

The initiative was spearheaded by Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Pulkit Desai in partnership with The Parsippany Project, a local organization led by Board of Education member Tim Berrios.

“This program was originally designed to involve high school students earning volunteer service hours, but it quickly became much more than that. Adults throughout the community stepped up as well, and together they made sure our seniors and disabled neighbors were not left struggling in the snow,” said Tim Berrios.

“This was about neighbors helping neighbors. The response from students and adults was incredible, and it shows how much people in Parsippany truly care about one another,” said Mayor Pulkit Desai.

Mayor Desai also participated in the effort during the storm.

The teams traveled throughout the township assisting residents by clearing driveways, walkways, and sidewalks, ensuring that seniors and disabled residents could safely access their homes after the storm.

The effort highlighted the strong sense of community in Parsippany, as residents of all ages worked together to make sure their neighbors were not left behind during the winter weather.

Community volunteers step up during the blizzard cleanup, demonstrating the spirit of neighbors helping neighbors throughout Parsippany-Troy Hills.
Students and adult volunteers worked side-by-side across Parsippany to shovel driveways and sidewalks for seniors and disabled residents unable to remove the snow themselves.
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
E. Drew Britcher Honored by the New Jersey Association for Justice
Next article
Do Pending Charges Appear on Background Checks?
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
Click here forspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »