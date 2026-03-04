Parsippany Volunteers Launch Snow Team Initiative to Help Homebound Residents After Blizzard

PARSIPPANY — When a major blizzard of the season passed through Parsippany, public works trucks spread out across the township, firefighters and police officers responded to calls, and residents sent their strongest family members outside to shovel away the foot of snow covering driveways and sidewalks.

Volunteers traveled throughout Parsippany neighborhoods helping clear driveways and walkways to ensure residents could safely enter and exit their homes.

But it was those tucked inside their homes who needed attention the most — the township’s homebound senior citizens and disabled residents.

For the first time ever, volunteer Snow Teams fanned out across Parsippany to help clear snow from the homes of residents who were unable to do the work themselves.

The initiative was spearheaded by Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Pulkit Desai in partnership with The Parsippany Project, a local organization led by Board of Education member Tim Berrios.

“This program was originally designed to involve high school students earning volunteer service hours, but it quickly became much more than that. Adults throughout the community stepped up as well, and together they made sure our seniors and disabled neighbors were not left struggling in the snow,” said Tim Berrios.

“This was about neighbors helping neighbors. The response from students and adults was incredible, and it shows how much people in Parsippany truly care about one another,” said Mayor Pulkit Desai.

Mayor Desai also participated in the effort during the storm.

The teams traveled throughout the township assisting residents by clearing driveways, walkways, and sidewalks, ensuring that seniors and disabled residents could safely access their homes after the storm.

The effort highlighted the strong sense of community in Parsippany, as residents of all ages worked together to make sure their neighbors were not left behind during the winter weather.

Community volunteers step up during the blizzard cleanup, demonstrating the spirit of neighbors helping neighbors throughout Parsippany-Troy Hills.