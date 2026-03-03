Tuesday, March 3, 2026
Touchdowns & Donations: Parsippany Elementary Schools Deliver 4,316 Cans to Parsippany Food Pantry

Frank L. Cahill
0
2968

PARSIPPANY — In a heartwarming display of teamwork and community spirit, six Parsippany elementary schools came together for the Lake Hiawatha School “SOUPer Bowl,” a four-week canned soup drive benefiting the Parsippany Emergency Food Pantry.

Hosted by the Lake Hiawatha School Community Outreach Club, Responsible Citizens Club, and Student Council, the friendly competition encouraged schools across the district to collect canned soup while tracking weekly totals through Google Forms. As donations increased, school mascots advanced down a themed football field scoreboard — adding excitement and motivation along the way.

By the end of the four weeks, students and families had collectively donated an impressive 4,316 cans of soup to support neighbors in need.

Lake Parsippany

Knollwood Elementary School led the pack in total donations, but the true victory belonged to the entire community. While one school may have claimed the top spot, all participating schools worked together toward a common goal — supporting the Parsippany Emergency Food Pantry, which serves local families, including some within the school district itself.

Intervale

Organizers noted that the collaboration and encouragement among schools created a powerful sense of unity during the cold winter weeks. The competition not only filled shelves but also warmed hearts, demonstrating the strength of Parsippany’s community spirit.

The SOUPer Bowl showcased what makes Parsippany special — students learning the value of service, families rallying around a shared cause, and schools working as one team to make a meaningful difference.

What began as a friendly competition ended as a true community touchdown.

Eastlake School
Littleton School
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
