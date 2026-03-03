Tuesday, March 3, 2026
HomeLocal NewsParsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Agenda Meeting – March 3, 2026
Local News

Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Agenda Meeting – March 3, 2026

Councilmen Matthew Kavanugh, Paul Carfi, Jr., Matthew McGraft (standing), President Judy Hernandez and Vice President Diya Patel

Township Council to Consider $8.75 Million Bond, Major Affordable Housing Ordinances

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
6521

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — The Township Council will convene for its Agenda Meeting on Tuesday, March 3, with a full docket highlighted by a major capital bond ordinance, multiple affordable housing zoning changes, and the appointment of a Township Attorney.

According to the official agenda March 3, 2026 Council-Agenda, (Click here to download the agenda) the meeting will begin with standard formalities including the posting of notice, flag salute, and roll call.

$8.75 Million Capital Bond Ordinance

Council will hold a second reading and public hearing on Ordinance 2026:06, which would authorize $8,750,000 in bonds or notes to fund various capital improvements throughout the township 2026-03-03-Council-Agenda. If approved, the ordinance would allow the township to finance infrastructure and improvement projects.

Affordable Housing & Zoning Changes

A significant portion of the meeting focuses on the township’s Fourth Round Affordable Housing Plan and related zoning amendments.

Council will conduct second readings and public hearings on multiple ordinances tied to affordable housing compliance, including:

  • Ordinance 2026:07 – Implementation of the township’s Fourth Round Housing Plan Element and Fair Share Plan consistent with a mediation agreement with Fair Share Housing Center 2026-03-03-Council-Agenda.
  • Ordinances 2026:08 through 2026:14 – Establishing new Affordable Housing District zones (AHD-MU2, AHD-8, AHD-9, AHD-10, AHD-12, and OVL-8A) affecting specific blocks and lots throughout Parsippany.

Each ordinance includes a public hearing prior to potential final adoption.

Craftsman Farms White Cottage Public Hearing

Council will also hold a public hearing regarding pre-qualification regulations for bidders for the Craftsman Farms White Cottage Phase 2 Rehabilitation Project.

Consent Agenda Highlights

Among items expected to be approved in bulk:

  • Extension of the township’s sludge disposal contract
  • Change Order No. 7 for the Well 21-R Replacement and Treatment Facility Improvements Project
  • 2025 Length of Service Award Program certification lists
  • Budget transfers between appropriation reserves
  • Major soil moving permit (Block 136, Lot 33)
  • Property tax refund for a 100% permanently disabled veteran
  • Purchase of police department rugged tablets and equipment
  • Sanitation and public works vehicle equipment purchases.

Township Attorney Appointment

Under the Non-Consent Agenda, Council will vote on Resolution R2026-061, authorizing a professional services contract with Joseph DeMarco, Esq., of Scarinci Hollenbeck LLC to serve as Township Attorney for 2026.

Payroll and Bills

The Council will consider approval of:

  • March 13 payroll estimated at $1,650,000
  • Bills totaling $1,759,266.43.

Proclamations

Mayor Pulkit Desai is scheduled to present four proclamations recognizing the 2025 Socolowski Senior Citizen of the Year Award recipients.

Executive Session

The meeting is expected to conclude with a closed session to discuss litigation under attorney-client privilege

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany Masjid & Islamic Center Hosting Community Suhoor Fest
Next article
Touchdowns & Donations: Parsippany Elementary Schools Deliver 4,316 Cans to Parsippany Food Pantry
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
Click here forspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »