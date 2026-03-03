Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Agenda Meeting – March 3, 2026

PARSIPPANY — The Township Council will convene for its Agenda Meeting on Tuesday, March 3, with a full docket highlighted by a major capital bond ordinance, multiple affordable housing zoning changes, and the appointment of a Township Attorney.

According to the official agenda March 3, 2026 Council-Agenda, (Click here to download the agenda) the meeting will begin with standard formalities including the posting of notice, flag salute, and roll call.

$8.75 Million Capital Bond Ordinance

Council will hold a second reading and public hearing on Ordinance 2026:06, which would authorize $8,750,000 in bonds or notes to fund various capital improvements throughout the township 2026-03-03-Council-Agenda. If approved, the ordinance would allow the township to finance infrastructure and improvement projects.

Affordable Housing & Zoning Changes

A significant portion of the meeting focuses on the township’s Fourth Round Affordable Housing Plan and related zoning amendments.

Council will conduct second readings and public hearings on multiple ordinances tied to affordable housing compliance, including:

Ordinance 2026:07 – Implementation of the township’s Fourth Round Housing Plan Element and Fair Share Plan consistent with a mediation agreement with Fair Share Housing Center 2026-03-03-Council-Agenda.

– Implementation of the township’s Fourth Round Housing Plan Element and Fair Share Plan consistent with a mediation agreement with Fair Share Housing Center 2026-03-03-Council-Agenda. Ordinances 2026:08 through 2026:14 – Establishing new Affordable Housing District zones (AHD-MU2, AHD-8, AHD-9, AHD-10, AHD-12, and OVL-8A) affecting specific blocks and lots throughout Parsippany.

Each ordinance includes a public hearing prior to potential final adoption.

Craftsman Farms White Cottage Public Hearing

Council will also hold a public hearing regarding pre-qualification regulations for bidders for the Craftsman Farms White Cottage Phase 2 Rehabilitation Project.

Consent Agenda Highlights

Among items expected to be approved in bulk:

Extension of the township’s sludge disposal contract

Change Order No. 7 for the Well 21-R Replacement and Treatment Facility Improvements Project

2025 Length of Service Award Program certification lists

Budget transfers between appropriation reserves

Major soil moving permit (Block 136, Lot 33)

Property tax refund for a 100% permanently disabled veteran

Purchase of police department rugged tablets and equipment

Sanitation and public works vehicle equipment purchases.

Township Attorney Appointment

Under the Non-Consent Agenda, Council will vote on Resolution R2026-061, authorizing a professional services contract with Joseph DeMarco, Esq., of Scarinci Hollenbeck LLC to serve as Township Attorney for 2026.

Payroll and Bills

The Council will consider approval of:

March 13 payroll estimated at $1,650,000

Bills totaling $1,759,266.43.

Proclamations

Mayor Pulkit Desai is scheduled to present four proclamations recognizing the 2025 Socolowski Senior Citizen of the Year Award recipients.

Executive Session

The meeting is expected to conclude with a closed session to discuss litigation under attorney-client privilege